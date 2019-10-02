Little Shop of Horrors opens this weekend in Ridgefield

Paula Poundstone will perform on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45-$55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Paula Poundstone will perform on Oct. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45-$55. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org. Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed Photo Photo: Ridgefield Playhouse / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Little Shop of Horrors opens this weekend in Ridgefield 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Opening

Little Shop of Horrors, Oct. 3-Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

This Weekend

PostSecret, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Founder of PostSecret, Frank Warren, encourages audiences to share their own secrets as a vehicle to personal healing and connection with our greater humanity. Tickets: $18-$35. Info: palacestamford.org.

Paula Poundstone, Oct. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45-$55. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Pete Dominick, Oct. 4, 7:45 p.m., Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford St., Fairfield. Tickets: $29. Info: fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bob DiBuono, Oct. 4, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Laffs For Loot Comedy Night Fundraiser, Oct. 5, 7:30 p.m., Pinewood Lake Clubhouse, 33 East Lake Rd., Trumbull. Benefits Trumbull Rotary. Tickets: $40. Info: hsdarr@sbcglobal.net 2.

The Funniest Comic in Connecticut, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Contest 6 Contestants TBD perform 15 minutes, competing for laughs and 4 comics advance to the semi-finals. Tickets: $22.50-$32.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com.

Vincent James, Oct. 5, 8 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $19. Info: palacestamford.org.

Mark Riccadonna, Oct. 6, 3 p.m., Richter House, 100 Aunt Hack Rd., Danbury. Free; donations accepted. Info: richterarts.org.

Acrobats of Cirque-tacular, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Continuing

Proof, through Oct. 6, MAC, 40 Railroad Ave. South, Milford. Drama by David Auburn, directed by Ann Baker, presented by Eastbound Theatre. Tickets: $22. Info: milfordarts.org.

Witness for the Prosecution, through Oct. 11, TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Ave., New Milford. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: theatreworks.us.

Mlima’s Tale, through Oct. 19, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Advance

Humor writer: David Sedaris, Oct. 9, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $85. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Truth Values, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Unnatural Acts, a staged reading, Oct. 19, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Once, Oct. 18, 8 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $33.15-$79. Info: palacestamford.org.

Michael Chekhov Theatre Festival presents Honduras, Oct. 19, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Ln., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Ladies in Retirement, Oct. 25 through Nov. 10, Town Players of New Canaan, 679 South Ave, New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: 203-594-3636, tpnc.org.

Haunted Illusions: Master illusionist David Caserta, Oct. 25, 7:30 p.m., Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $22.50-$45. Info: palacestamford.org.

Steven Wright, Oct. 27, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $60. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Wildlife expert Peter Gros, Oct. 27, 1 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$45. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.