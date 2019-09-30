Literature, science or art there’s a lecture coming to Fairfield County

Art & Architecture

Artist talk: Artist Torrance York and Art Historian Arianne Faber Kolb, PhD, Oct. 3, 6 p.m, Gores Pavilion, Irwin Park, New Canaan. Closing reception, Oct. 18. Discussion will focus on York’s current solo exhibition, Common Ground: Irwin, on display until Nov. 3. Info: info@nchistory.org, 203-966-1776.

Van Gogh Seen Through the Artist’s Eyes, lecture, Oct. 6, 4:30 p.m.; workshops, Oct. 7 and 8, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Silvermine Guild Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Rd, New Canaan. Lecture and two-day intensive oil painting workshop led by plein-air artist Jill Steenhuis. Cost: $500. Talk only: $10. Registration/Info:silvermineart.org, 203-966-6668, ext. 2.

ArtScapades lecture: Abstract Expressionism: The Colorists, Oct. 17, 6-7:30 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: ArtScapades.com, 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Crafts

Paint Along with Mari Gyorgyey, Oct. 8, 6:30-9 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Participants create a Matisse-inspired painting. Fee: $45. Info/Registration: rowaytonarts.org/registration, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Ladies Night Out: Glass Jewelry Making Workshop, Oct. 11, 7-9 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Fee: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

Dance

Beginner Square Dance Lessons, Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Enrollment period for new students ends Oct. 2. Cost: $5. Info: squarebears.net.

Film

Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Subsequent programs: Oct. 4 and 11, 6:30 p.m., main library. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Gardening

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

Health

St. Vincent's Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

History & Antiques

From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers exhibit, through Nov. 3, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Admission $6-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 18th century historical building at 132 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-5485, keelertavernmuseum.org. Museum has begun docent training sessions.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk.

New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave.; newhavenmuseum.org or 203-562-4183.

Literature

Demeter and Persephone: The Message and Meaning of a Myth From Ancient Greece to Modern America, Oct. 3, 10:30-noon, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org. By registering for the first session you will automatically be registered for all eight sessions.

Author Talk, Oct. 3, 1 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Award-winning NPR correspondent Aarti Shahani talks about her newly released memoir, Here We Are. Light lunch. Registration required. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Debut Authors Night, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Featuring Neile Parisi, Stevie Fischer and Laura Del Gaudio, all published authors with Green Writers Press. Info: 203-255-7756, fairfieldbookstore.com.

Author Talk: The Making of a Racist: A Southerner Reflects on Family, History and the Slave Trade, by Charles Dew, Oct. 5, 3-4 p.m., Mark Twain Library, 439 Redding Rd., Redding. Registration/Info: marktwainlibrary.org/read-together-lead-together/, 203-938-2545.

Maurice Sendak’s Truth in Fiction, presented by Jen Mathy, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Sendak Books Merit Grown-Up Conversation, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Casual presentation and book discussion for teens and adults presented by Kristina Lareau the library’s head of children’s services. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Clinical Psychologist Adelia Moore, Oct. 10, 7 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Book discussion on Being the Grownup: Love, Limits and the Natural Authority of Parenthood. Free. RSVP: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Author Talk: Truth Worth Telling: A Reporter’s Search for Meaning in the Stories of Our Times, Oct. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Former CBS Evening News anchor and 60 Minutes correspondent Scott Pelley recalls and reflects upon some of his most dramatic, moving, and inspiring encounters in the field. Free. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Author and Stage IV Breast Cancer Survivor, Caryn Sullivan, Oct. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Sullivan talks about her cancer guide journal, Happiness Through Hardship: A Guide and Journal for Cancer Survivors, Their Caregivers and Friends During an Initial Diagnosis. Free. Info: 203-255-7756. RSVP: FairfieldUBookstoreEvents@gmail.com.

Book Discussion: Motherland, by Elissa Altman, Oct. 18, 7-9 p.m., Bethel’s Byrd’s Books, 178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel. Info: byrdsbooks.indielite.org, 203-730-2973.

Senior Center Book Discussion: Jack London: An American Life, Oct. 22, 11-noon, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton. Registration/Info: 203-834-6240.

Wilton Library Readers — Less, by Andrew Sean Greer, Oct. 23, noon-1:30, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Less, by Andrew Sean Greer. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Booked for Lunch: Bringing Down the Colonel: A Sex Scandal of the Gilded Age and the “Powerless” Woman Who Took On Washington by Patricia Miller, Oct. 24, 12:30-1:30, Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Free. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203- 762-7257.

Author Talk and Signing: Architect Donald M. Rattner’s My Creative Space: How to Design Your Home to Stimulate Ideas and Spark Innovation, Oct. 24, 7 p.m., Darien Library, 1441 Post Rd., Darien. Info: darienlibrary.org.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd.; info: 203-622-6883.

Miscellany

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational selfhelp group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

Music

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info, call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

Nature & Science

The Mt. Kilimanjaro Experience with David Mestre, Oct. 2, 6:30 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Free. Registration/Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Self Improvement

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Theater

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

Writing

Indie Author Day, Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Authors are invited to speak and read for a 10-minute slot, beginning at 10:30 a.m.; children’s authors will be scheduled to read in the Children’s Library. Space will be available for authors to display and sell books. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Oct. 12, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Registration required. Registration/Info: 203-762-6334, wiltonlibrary.org.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer's workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

