Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

The Silvermine Galleries' A ONE exhibit runs through Oct. 16. The Silvermine Galleries' A ONE exhibit runs through Oct. 16. Photo: Silvermine Arts Center / Contributed Photo Photo: Silvermine Arts Center / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child , through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies , virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis , New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Ellen Tresselt and Larry Morse: Diverse Perspectives , through Oct. 15. Celebrates “Works on Paper," the collage art of Ellen Tresselt, and "Black Men Reading," the paintings of Larry Morse. Registration required. Info: https://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=EASTONPL&EventID=6503512&sw=1600.

Silvermine’s 70th A•ONE Exhibition , through Oct. 16, Silvermine Galleries, 1037 Silvermine Rd., New Canaan. It is recommended that visitors to the galleries make an appointment by calling 203-966-9700, ext. 3, or emailing sacgallery@silvermineart.org. Info: silvermineart.org.

Floating Beauty : Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, through Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org.

Washington Art Association & Gallery Hosts Member’s Works: Transforming the Commonplace, through Oct. 11. Gallery hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m. Free. Info: https://www.washingtonartassociation.org/.

Inspirations of Sea and Sky , featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen, through Sept. 30, The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

Mother Goose on the Loose , Thursdays, through Nov. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Frank Stella’s Stars, A Survey , through May 9, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, will be on view in the Museum’s galleries and Sculpture Garden, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: https://aldrichart.org/.

Through the Eye of a Needle , by Genesis Belanger through May 9, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: https://aldrichart.org/.

Story Time with Miss Amy , Sept. 22 & 29, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities for children ages 1-4 available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel (WiltonLibrarystreams) every Tuesday. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Firefighter Story Time Live , Sept. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss : The Poetry of Billy Collins, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Janet Krauss leads a discussion of several poems by Billy Collins, former Poet Laureate of the United States. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Gallery Talk : Classical Influences in the Work of Ruby Sky Stiler, Sept. 22, 5 p.m. Exhibit on view through Dec. 19. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

The Inside Story : How CT Imaging is Revolutionizing Natural History Museums, Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dr. Ed Stanley, associate scientist and director of the Digital Discovery and Dissemination Lab at the Florida Museum of Natural History, discusses the CT scans of reptiles, mammals, and fossils currently on display in the Bruce Museum science exhibition Under the Skin, on view through Nov. 29. Free members; $10 nonmembers. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

DAC Cartooning Session I, Grades 1-4, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 4:10-5:35 p.m. Cost: $295. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Cookbook Connection : A Virtual Recipe Swap, Sept. 22, 5-6 p.m. This session is fish and seafood dishes. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Cartooning Session II , Grades 5-8, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 6-7 p.m. Cost: $295. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Portrait Sketching , Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Stand-Up Comedy Workshop with Christine O’Leary, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 11 via Zoom. Cost: $300-$350. Info/Registration: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

DAC Art Studio , Grades 1-5, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost: $175. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Votes for Women : The Long and Winding Road - A four-part class with Darla Shaw, Sept. 23, 30, 6 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society and the Ridgefield Library, register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

ArtScapades Lecture : East Meets West: From Japonism to Impressionism, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org; www.ArtScapades.com.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series : Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America - Brenda Earle Stokes, Sept. 23, 5-6 p.m. Vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes shares the history of women in jazz. Online registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Drawing and Painting , Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 5:15-6:45 p.m. Cost: $265. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Just Mercy , Sept. 23, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Adult Drawing - Explorations with Nancy, Thursdays, Sept. 24-Oct. 29, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $195. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Live Gardening Talk on Zoom : Songbirds of the Northeast, Sept. 24, noon. Registration required: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqfuCvqjwqHdxW7R-lNmNNmT6hYf-JIEC4. Info: snacker@norwalkpl.org.

Booked for Lunch on Zoom : Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State, by State Historian Walter Woodward, Sept. 24, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Suggested contribution: $10. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Book Discussion Live on Zoom : The Library Book, by Susan Orlean, Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Registration/Info: sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun , Sept. 24, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Opening Night Lecture , Andrew Forge: Limits of Sight, Sept. 24, 4 p.m. On view: Sept. 25-Dec. 19. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Fairfield Museum’s 10th anniversary celebration , Sept. 24, 6-7 p.m., featuring Executive Director Carey Weber and former directors Jill Deupi, PhD, and Linda Wolk-Simon, PhD, among other special guests. The FUAM also will debut a film celebrating the history of the museum, and will share a filmed tour of their Andrew Forge exhibition. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Still Going Strong : Pioneers of the Second Wave Women’s Movement live webinar with Suzanne Benton, Jeanne Hirsch Ingress, Rev. Dr. Davida Foy Crabtree, Barbara Love, Lele Stephens, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Memento , Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Andrew Forge : Limits of Sight Exhibition, Opens Sept. 25, 4 p.m., Fairfield University Art Museum’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries, Runs through Dec. 19. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

DAC Digital Photography , Grades 5-8, Fridays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20, 4:40-5:40 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Sexy Six : A Story of Lifelong Friendship, by filmmaker, Kathy Drasky. Film will be screened, Sept. 25-Oct. 4. Talk with film director: Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Free; Registration/Info: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lotus Chamber Music Collective , Sept. 25, 6:30-8 p.m., rain date, Sept. 26, The Aldrich Sculpture Garden, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$30. Info/Registration: shop.aldrichart.org.

Ridgefield Writers Conference online , Sept. 25, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Stop Making Sense , Sept. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

3rd Annual DART to the Finish Charity Walk-Virtually , Sept. 26-Oct. 3. Walk raises funds for Dana’s Angels Research Trust & Rare Childhood Disease Niemann Pick type C Research. Participants complete a two-mile walk anywhere. Registration (which is a tax-deductible donation to DART) is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-21. Info/Registration: danasangels.org or runsignup.com/Race/CT/Greenwich/DARTToTheFinish.

Longest Way Round is the Shortest Way Home : 4-part Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10 & 17, 3-4 p.m. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban , Sept. 26, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Music for Hope Concert : Gunsmoke, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Proceeds go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Admission is $10. Reservations or donations: 203-655-7884. Info: piedmontclub.org.; gunsmokeband.com.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial , Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Il Trovatore (Verdi) , Sept. 27, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Johnny Peers and his All-Star Ensemble of Rescue Dogs, Sept. 27, 2 and 4:30 p.m., on the field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Show supports The Ridgefield Playhouse and ROAR. Tickets: $20. Info/Tickets: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

St. Stephen’s Presents Organ and Voice Recital, Sept. 27, 5 p.m., in the church sanctuary, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. Featuring Dr. Alcee Chriss III, minister of music at St. Stephen’s, and tenor soloist Patrick McGill. Suggested donation: $20. Registration required. Info: www.ststephensridgefield.org, 203-438-3789.

Comedian Nate Bargatze , Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind , Sept. 29, 7 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $12.50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Greenwich Art Society’s 103rd Annual Juried Exhibition , Sept. 30-Oct. 24, The Bendheim Gallery / Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Submit entries Sept. 8-15 at www.greenwichartsociety.org. Entry fee: $20-$35. Viewing hours by appointment weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; weekends, noon-4 p.m.

Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30-Oct. 28, via Zoom. Featuring celebrity voice coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell. Cost: $300-$350. Info/Registration: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Virtual Gallery Talk: Andrew Forge : An Artist’s Perspective, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

I Am Not Your Negro , Sept. 30, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mysteries of the Ordinary , Oct. 1-31, The Geary Gallery of Darien, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Land and shorescapes of contemporary realist, George Angelini. Hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Free. Info: www.gearygallery.com.

Virtual Art in Focus: Andrew Forge , Oct. 1, 11 a.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Virtual Pastel and Sip , Oct. 1, 4:30-6 p.m. via Zoom. RAC Instructor Becky Holden will lead participants through a soft pastel drawing in the style of Georgia O’Keefe. Cost: $30. Info: rowaytonarts.org/workshops, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Objects of Desire : Then and Now, A Digital Event to Benefit the Wilton Historical Society, Oct. 1, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. 2020 Innovation Design Award Winner Anthony Baratta and Designer Phillip Thomas conduct a virtual conversation with DJ Carey, Editorial Director, CTC&G. Tickets:$45-$125. Info: www.wiltonhistorical.org.

Webinar: The Human Planet with George Steinmetz and Andrew Revkin, Oct. 1, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. The acclaimed photographer and renowned science writer will discuss their new book, The Human Planet: Earth at the Dawn of the Anthropocene. Cost: $30-$45. Reservations/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

DAC Sip and Paint Workshop : Monet’s Waterlilies, Adults, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $50. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Art of Carol Dixon , exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

KEYS Virtual Benefit , Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Includes at home dinner package and a virtual evening of song and celebration to raise funds for the upcoming year. Tickets: $150. Info/Tickets: www.keysmusic.org/benefit, admin@keysmusic.org.

Ridgefield Playhouse’s 20th Anniversary Gala , Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Featuring in-person performance by Bruce Hornsby and special virtual guest appearances by Graham Nash, Stephen Schwartz, Todd Rundgren and more. Limited number of sponsor tickets inside the theater, as well as outdoor tented seating for Gala ticketholders (both include open bar and a sit down dinner with food from Bernard’s and Gallo), and virtual streaming tickets also available. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Learn Magic with The Amazing Max , Oct. 4, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25-$50. Virtual magic show with Max Darwin. Tickets/Info: 203-325-4466, https://bit.ly/3btkrQt.

Blessing of the Animals , Oct. 4, 4 p.m., lawn of Trinity Episcopal Church, 651 Pequot Ave., Southport. Pet owners from Fairfield, Bridgeport, Westport, Southport and the surrounding area are invited to bring their furry, feathery, and scaly friends for a blessing. Info/Registration: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blessing-of-the-animals-tickets-119731308567?aff=erelpanelorg.

Focus on Fiction: Adult Writing Program via Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Oct. 5, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

RAC Art Class : Creative Explorations, Wednesdays, Oct. 7-Nov. 18, 4:30-5:45 p.m., The Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $225. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

AuthorSpeak: A Music Memoir with Talking Heads Founder Chris Frantz, Oct. 7, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Jinn , Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

An Evening of New York Songs and Stories with Suzanne Vega via a Livestream from Blue Note Jazz Club, Oct. 7, 9 p.m. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

SoNo Arts Festival , Oct. 8-11 and Oct. 15-18, Thursday-Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Washington Street, Norwalk. More than 50 juried artists display and sell works. Info: http://www.sonoartsfest.com/.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition , led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Art for Middle School Students , Fridays, Oct. 9-Nov. 20, 4:30-5:45 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Cost: $220. Info: https://rowaytonarts.org/education/, rowaytonarts.org.

Great Art on Screen : The Prado Museum - A Collection of Wonders, Oct. 9, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org

Mandolinist Chris Thile , Oct. 10, 4 and 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes , Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson : The Codependent Tour, Oct. 16, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Joan Osborne , Oct. 17, 7:30 p.m., field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Starlit Gala , Oct. 17, 8 p.m., honoring David Westmoreland, a longstanding and key supporter of LMMM and its preservation and featuring presentation by award-winning expert on bioethics, Glenn E. McGee, PhD. Catered dinner and silent auction included. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Rowayton Arts Center Autumn Juried Show, Oct. 18-Nov. 14. Info: rowaytonarts.org/entries/#dashboard.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy , Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Akeelah and the Bee , Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Lecture: How to Look at an Abstract Painting , Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Selma , Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Last Five Years , Oct. 28-Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: www.actofct.org.

Virtual Lecture: The Psychology of Art , Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Get Out , Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Conversation: The Body Paramount : Gender, Tradition, and Design in the Work of Ruby Sky Stiler, Nov. 5, 5 p.m. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum.

Virtual First Ladies Tea , Nov. 8, 2-4 p.m. Featuring a talk titled, The Media’s Fascination with First Ladies by Dr. Lisa M. Burns, a hat contest with prizes, and a silent auction. Submissions for the hat contest are due no later than Nov. 1. Tickets: $20-$25. Proceeds benefit Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com. All proceeds will benefit The Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum.

Moonlight , Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop , Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop , Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.