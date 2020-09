Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Ellen Tresselt and Larry Morse: Diverse Perspectives, through Oct. 15. Celebrates “Works on Paper," the collage art of Ellen Tresselt, and "Black Men Reading," the paintings of Larry Morse. Registration required. Info: https://www.eventkeeper.com/mars/xpages/xp_newpopevent.cfm?zeeOrg=EASTONPL&EventID=6503512&sw=1600.

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, through Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org.

Inspirations of Sea and Sky, featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen, through Sept. 30, The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

Evening cruises, 90-minute outings to Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Norwalk Islands Cruises, Sept. 17 & 24; TGIF Cruises 6:30 p.m., Sept. 18 & 25; Sunset Cruise, 6 p.m., Sept. 26. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, Sept. 15, 22 & 29, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities for children ages 1-4 available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel (WiltonLibrarystreams) every Tuesday. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Book Launch: Journey of a Jubu with Blaine Langberg live webinar, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

From Spectacle Swamp to Long Island Sound: Growing Up Fishing Comstock Brook, Sept. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. This is the third program in a series of virtual talks focused on the health of Comstock Brook in Wilton and what people can all do to improve and protect the stream’s water quality and brook trout. Free. Online registration required here; https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YzYbfiQfTci-4l5gx_cqEg.

Free CGC Webinar Series: “Parenting During the Pandemic” for middle and high school parents, Sept. 15, 7:30 p.m.; elementary school parents, Sept. 22, 7:30 p.m. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Sept. 16, 3-4:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Nonfiction Chat at Norwalk Public Library Live on Zoom, Sept. 16, 3 p.m. Why We Can’t Sleep: Women’s New Midlife Crisis by Ada Calhoun, and Of Bears and Ballots: An Alaskan Adventure in Small-Town Politics, by Heather Lende, will be featured. To attend, email Susannah, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Votes for Women: The Long and Winding Road - A four-part class with Darla Shaw, Sept. 16, 23, 30, 6 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society and the Ridgefield Library, register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose, Thursdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters with Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall, live webinar, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

DAC Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 1:15-2:45 p.m. Cost: $320. Student composers with more experience will work in a workshop setting, writing and critiquing each other's music. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Live from Ballard Park: A Concert of Light and Love to benefit the Ridgefield Theater Barn, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., 485 Main St, Ridgefield. Free, but donations encouraged. Pre-show episode of Duane Lanham’s “6 O’Clocktails.” Gates open at 5:30. Registration/Info: www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Best In Show, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-Sept. 20, 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs. Vendor online “spaces” are $35; deadline to sign up Sept. 1. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com; 203-838-9799, ext. 117, chill@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

CT Poetry Society Workshop - Online Zoom Meeting, Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share poetry that you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Free; Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Pink Floyd - The Wall, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Washington Art Association & Gallery Hosts Member’s Works: Transforming the Commonplace, Sept. 19 through Oct. 11. Gallery hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays, noon-4 p.m. Free. Info: https://www.washingtonartassociation.org/.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Sept. 19, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

DAC Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m. Students learn the basics of writing music. Cost: $210. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Shaun of the Dead, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

National Theatre’s King Lear, Sept. 20, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Frank Stella’s Stars, A Survey , Sept. 21-May 9, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, will be on view in the Museum’s galleries and Sculpture Garden, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: https://aldrichart.org/.

Focus on Fiction: Adult Writing Program via Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Sept. 21; Oct. 5, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Rockin' Rhythms with Ray Live, Sept. 21, 11-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, for ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Sept. 21, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ready Readers Live, for children ages 4-6, Sept. 21, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Norwalk Public Library Hosts Meditation event to observe International Peace Day, Sept. 21, 7 p.m. via Zoom, with Shubhada Dantale. Registration: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Sept. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Billy Collins, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Janet Krauss leads a discussion of several poems by Billy Collins, former Poet Laureate of the United States. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Inside Story: How CT Imaging is Revolutionizing Natural History Museums, Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m. via Zoom. Dr. Ed Stanley, associate scientist and director of the Digital Discovery and Dissemination Lab at the Florida Museum of Natural History, discusses the CT scans of reptiles, mammals, and fossils currently on display in the Bruce Museum science exhibition Under the Skin, on view through Nov. 29. Free members; $10 nonmembers. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

DAC Cartooning Session I, Grades 1-4, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 4:10-5:35 p.m. Cost: $295. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Sept. 22, 5-6 p.m. This session is fish and seafood dishes. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Cartooning Session II, Grades 5-8, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 6-7 p.m. Cost: $295. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Portrait Sketching, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Stand-Up Comedy Workshop with Christine O’Leary, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 11 via Zoom. Cost: $300-$350. Info/Registration: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

DAC Art Studio, Grades 1-5, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost: $175. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

ArtScapades Lecture: East Meets West: From Japonism to Impressionism, Sept. 23, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration/Info: clahey@norwalkpl.org; www.ArtScapades.com.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America - Brenda Earle Stokes, Sept. 23, 5-6 p.m. Vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes shares the history of women in jazz. Online registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 5:15-6:45 p.m. Cost: $265. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Just Mercy, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Adult Drawing - Explorations with Nancy, Thursdays, Sept. 24-Oct. 29, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $195. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Live Gardening Talk on Zoom: Songbirds of the Northeast, Sept. 24, noon. Registration required: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYqfuCvqjwqHdxW7R-lNmNNmT6hYf-JIEC4. Info: snacker@norwalkpl.org.

Booked for Lunch on Zoom: Creating Connecticut: Critical Moments That Shaped a Great State, by State Historian Walter Woodward, Sept. 24, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Suggested contribution: $10. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Book Discussion Live on Zoom: The Library Book, by Susan Orlean, Sept. 24, 3 p.m. Registration/Info: sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, Sept. 24, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Still Going Strong: Pioneers of the Second Wave Women’s Movement live webinar with Suzanne Benton, Jeanne Hirsch Ingress, Rev. Dr. Davida Foy Crabtree, Barbara Love, Lele Stephens, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Memento, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Andrew Forge: Limits of Sight Exhibition, Opens Sept. 25, 4 p.m., Fairfield University Art Museum’s Bellarmine Hall Galleries, Runs through Dec. 19. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

DAC Digital Photography, Grades 5-8, Fridays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20, 4:40-5:40 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Sexy Six: A Story of Lifelong Friendship, by filmmaker, Kathy Drasky. Film will be screened, Sept. 25-Oct. 4. Talk with film director: Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Free; Registration/Info: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Lotus Chamber Music Collective, Sept. 25, 6:30-8 p.m., rain date, Sept. 26, The Aldrich Sculpture Garden, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20-$30. Info/Registration: shop.aldrichart.org.

Ridgefield Writers Conference online, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Stop Making Sense, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

3rd Annual DART to the Finish Charity Walk-Virtually, Sept. 26-Oct. 3. Walk raises funds for Dana’s Angels Research Trust & Rare Childhood Disease Niemann Pick type C Research. Participants complete a two-mile walk anywhere. Registration (which is a tax-deductible donation to DART) is $25 for adults and $10 for children ages 10-21. Info/Registration: danasangels.org or runsignup.com/Race/CT/Greenwich/DARTToTheFinish.

Longest Way Round is the Shortest Way Home: 4-part Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10 & 17, 3-4 p.m. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Sept. 26, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Outdoor Music for Hope Concert: Gunsmoke, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., Piedmont Club, 152 Hecker Ave., Darien. Proceeds go to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Admission is $10. Reservations or donations: 203-655-7884. Info: piedmontclub.org.; gunsmokeband.com.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Il Trovatore (Verdi), Sept. 27, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Veteran Ringling Brothers Clown Johnny Peers and his All-Star Ensemble of Rescue Dogs, Sept. 27, 2 and 4:30 p.m., on the field next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Show supports The Ridgefield Playhouse and ROAR. Tickets: $20. Info/Tickets: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

St. Stephen’s Presents Organ and Voice Recital, Sept. 27, 5 p.m., in the church sanctuary, 351 Main St., Ridgefield. Featuring Dr. Alcee Chriss III, minister of music at St. Stephen’s, and tenor soloist Patrick McGill. Suggested donation: $20. Registration required. Info: www.ststephensridgefield.org, 203-438-3789.

Comedian Nate Bargatze, Sept. 28, 5:30 p.m., on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $52. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Greenwich Art Society’s 103rd Annual Juried Exhibition, Sept. 30-Oct. 24, The Bendheim Gallery / Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Submit entries Sept. 8-15 at www.greenwichartsociety.org. Entry fee: $20-$35. Viewing hours by appointment weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; weekends, noon-4 p.m.

Sing and Write Like a Pro Zoom Workshop, Sept. 30-Oct. 28, via Zoom. Featuring celebrity voice coach Samantha Cole and Emmy Award-winning musician/producer Andy Gundell. Cost: $300-$350. Info/Registration: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Virtual Gallery Talk: Andrew Forge: An Artist’s Perspective, Sept. 30, 6-7 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Art in Focus: Andrew Forge, Oct. 1, 11 a.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Objects of Desire: Then and Now, A Digital Event to Benefit the Wilton Historical Society, Oct. 1, 7-8 p.m. via Zoom. 2020 Innovation Design Award Winner Anthony Baratta and Designer Phillip Thomas conduct a virtual conversation with DJ Carey, Editorial Director, CTC&G. Tickets:$45-$125. Info: www.wiltonhistorical.org.

DAC Sip and Paint Workshop: Monet’s Waterlilies, Adults, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $50. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

KEYS Virtual Benefit, Oct. 2, 7 p.m. Includes at home dinner package and a virtual evening of song and celebration to raise funds for the upcoming year. Tickets: $150. Info/Tickets: www.keysmusic.org/benefit, admin@keysmusic.org.

Learn Magic with The Amazing Max , Oct. 4, 3 p.m. Tickets: $25-$50. Virtual magic show with Max Darwin. Tickets/Info: 203-325-4466, https://bit.ly/3btkrQt.

Jinn, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Comedians Whitney Cummings and Taylor Tomlinson: The Codependent Tour, Oct. 16, 5:30 and 8:30 p.m., on the field next to The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $50. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Starlit Gala, Oct. 17, 8 p.m., honoring David Westmoreland, a longstanding and key supporter of LMMM and its preservation and featuring presentation by award-winning expert on bioethics, Glenn E. McGee, PhD. Catered dinner and silent auction included. All proceeds will benefit the Museum’s educational and cultural programs. Tickets: $50-$100. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

Rowayton Arts Center Open Call to Artists: Autumn Juried Show, Oct. 18-Nov. 14. Submission deadline: Sept. 18. Info: rowaytonarts.org/entries/#dashboard.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Lecture: How to Look at an Abstract Painting, Oct. 22, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Last Five Years, Oct. 28-Nov. 15, Wednesdays, 7 p.m.; Thursdays, 7 p.m.; Fridays, 8 p.m.; Saturdays, 2 and 8 p.m.; and Sundays, 2 and 7 p.m., ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Limited in-person seating and livestream tickets available. Tickets: 475-215-5497, boxoffice@actofct.org. Info: www.actofct.org.

Virtual Lecture: The Psychology of Art, Oct. 29, 5 p.m. Free. Info/Registration: www.fairfield.edu/museum, or www.fuam.eventbrite.com.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.