Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Photography and Sculpture” Juried Exhibition, through Sept. 6. Open call, juried exhibition features 86 pieces by 45 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists Art Walk, through Sept. 13. Merchants along Main Street and Bailey Avenue are “hosting” 39 individual artists for Art Walk 2020. Info: rgoa.org; 203-438-8863; artwalkridgefield@gmail.com.

RAC Adult Art Classes Online and in Studio starting in September. Two classes will be held in the RAC classroom: “Mixed Media and Collage” and “The Art of the Knife.” The rest will be held online via Zoom: oil painting, watercolor and drawing, plus portraiture, music appreciation and more. Info: rowaytonarts.org/classes, education@rowaytonarts.org, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, Sept. 1-Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, Sept. 1, 8, 15, 22 & 29, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Songs, stories, fingerplays, and movement activities for children ages 1-4 available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel (WiltonLibrarystreams) every Tuesday. Info: alilienharper@wiltonlibrary.org, www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Inspirations of Sea and Sky, featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen, Sept. 2-30, The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Barefoot Shakespeare Company, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. Registration: Cynde Bloom Lahey, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Led Zeppelin - The Song Remains the Same, Sept. 4, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Sept. 5, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

The Big Lebowski, Sept. 5, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Evening cruises, 90-minute outings to Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Norwalk Islands Cruises, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3; and 6 p.m. Sept. 10, 17 & 24; TGIF Cruises 6:30 p.m., Sept. 4; and 6 p.m., Sept. 11, 18 & 25; Sunset Cruise, 6 p.m., Sept. 12, & 5:30 p.m., Sept. 26. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Gladiator, Sept. 3, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Norwalk Islands Cruises, daily, 1:15 p.m., through Sept. 7; 1:15 p.m. every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-27. 90-minute guided cruise onto Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

DAC Dance Classes, Sept. 8-Jan. 16. Classes for ages 3 & up include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, broadway tap, and pointe. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Wilton Library Readers — Disappearing Earth, Sept. 9, noon-1:30 p.m., via Zoom. Professional book discussion leader Susan Boyar discusses Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Votes for Women: The Long and Winding Road - A four-part class with Darla Shaw, Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30, 6 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society and the Ridgefield Library, register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Malcom X, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Directed by Fielder Cook; presented by Ridgefield Allies. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Project Debater: How Persuasive Can A Computer Be? With Dr. Noam Slonim, live webinar, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Police Officer Story Time Live, Sept. 10, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Police Officers for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Augusta Troup and a Different Path to Women’s Suffrage via Zoom, Sept. 10, 5:30 p.m. Professor Kelly Marino of Sacred Heart University will share the remarkable story of a lesser-known, revolutionary leader in the fight for women’s suffrage, Augusta Lewis Troup. Info: www.newhavenmuseum.org.

DAC Martial Arts, Open Martial Arts for ages 8 & up, Mondays, Sept.10-Jan. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Teen/Adult Martial Arts, Thursdays, Sept. 10-Jan. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

When to Say When: Am I Ready for a Joint Replacement? Live webinar with Dr. Dunleavy and Gigi Weiss, MSPT, Sept. 10, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

American Psycho, Sept. 10, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Monroe Historical Society’s Textile and Tag Sale, Sept. 12 and 13, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Beardsley House, 31 Great Ring Rd., Monroe. Info: 203-261-1383.

Fermented Vegetables: Sauerkraut, Kimchi, and More live webinar with Mark Phillips, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., register, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Live with Hoopla, Sept. 12, 2-2:30 p.m. Kids in grades K and up use a hoop as a form of play, exercise, and learning. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Carrie Chapman Catt with American Theater Guild’s Pat Jordan live webinar, Sept. 13, 2:30 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Focus on Fiction: Adult Writing Program via Zoom!, led by Kim Kovach, Sept. 14, 21; Oct. 5, 19, 26; Nov. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30, from 10:30 a.m.-noon. Registration required: clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Ability Beyond’s Golf and Tennis Tournament, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., registration; 12:30 p.m., golf shotgun start; 2 p.m., tennis tournament & skills contest, Ridgewood Country Club, 119 Franklin St., Ext., Danbury. COVID-19 guidelines: https://www.csgalinks.org/. Cost: $350 individual; $1,400 foursome. Registration/Info: https://event.gives/abgolf20. Registration deadline Sept. 10.

Ready Readers Live, for children ages 4-6, Sept. 14 & 21, 4:15-4:45 p.m. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Book Launch: Journey of a Jubu with Blaine Langberg live webinar, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

From Spectacle Swamp to Long Island Sound: Growing Up Fishing Comstock Brook, Sept. 15, 7-8:30 p.m. This is the third program in a series of virtual talks focused on the health of Comstock Brook in Wilton and what people can all do to improve and protect the stream’s water quality and brook trout. Free. Online registration required here; https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YzYbfiQfTci-4l5gx_cqEg.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Sept. 16, 3-4:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose, Thursdays, Sept. 17-Nov. 5, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children ages 6 months to 2-years old. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters with Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall, live webinar, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

DAC Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 1:15-2:45 p.m. Cost: $320. Student composers with more experience will work in a workshop setting, writing and critiquing each other's music. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Best In Show, Sept. 17, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Virtual Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-Sept. 20, 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs. Vendor online “spaces” are $35; deadline to sign up Sept. 1. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com; 203-838-9799, ext. 117, chill@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

CT Poetry Society Workshop - Online Zoom Meeting, Sept. 18, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Share poetry that you have written by reading it aloud to the group. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Free; Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Pink Floyd - The Wall, Sept. 18, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Sept. 19, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

DAC Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m. Students learn the basics of writing music. Cost: $210. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Shaun of the Dead, Sept. 19, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

National Theatre’s King Lear, Sept. 20, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Rockin' Rhythms with Ray Live, Sept. 21, 11-11:30 a.m. via Zoom, for ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Sept. 21, 1-2 p.m. Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Firefighter Story Time Live, Sept. 22, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up are invited to join Wilton Firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Poetry Discussion with Janet Krauss: The Poetry of Billy Collins, Sept. 22, 11 a.m.-noon. Janet Krauss leads a discussion of several poems by Billy Collins, former Poet Laureate of the United States. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Cartooning Session I, Grades 1-4, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 4:10-5:35 p.m. Cost: $295. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Sept. 22, 5-6 p.m. This session is fish and seafood dishes. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Cartooning Session II, Grades 5-8, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 6-7 p.m. Cost: $295. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Portrait Sketching, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Studio, Grades 1-5, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost: $175. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

WLA/WHS Scholarly Series: Jazzed Up: The History of Jazz in America - Brenda Earle Stokes, Sept. 23, 5-6 p.m. Vocalist, pianist and composer Brenda Earle Stokes shares the history of women in jazz. Online registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 5:15-6:45 p.m. Cost: $265. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Drawing - Explorations with Nancy, Thursdays, Sept. 24-Oct. 29, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $195. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Just Mercy, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

More Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun, Sept. 24, 3:30-5 p.m. For children entering grades 3-6 with a participating adult. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Still Going Strong: Pioneers of the Second Wave Women’s Movement live webinar with Suzanne Benton, Jeanne Hirsch Ingress, Rev. Dr. Davida Foy Crabtree, Barbara Love, Lele Stephens, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Memento, Sept. 24, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

DAC Digital Photography, Grades 5-8, Fridays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20, 4:40-5:40 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Sexy Six: A Story of Lifelong Friendship, by filmmaker, Kathy Drasky. Film will be screened, Sept. 25-Oct. 4. Talk with film director: Oct. 1, 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Registration required. Free; Registration/Info: www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org.

Ridgefield Writers Conference online, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Stop Making Sense, Sept. 25, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Longest Way Round is the Shortest Way Home: 4-part Lecture Series on James Joyce’s Ulysses, Sept. 26, Oct. 3, 10 & 17, 3-4 p.m. Advance registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Sept. 26, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Sept. 26, 8 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Il Trovatore (Verdi), Sept. 27, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $15-$25. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Greenwich Art Society’s 103rd Annual Juried Exhibition, Sept. 30-Oct. 24, The Bendheim Gallery / Greenwich Arts Center, 299 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich. Submit entries Sept. 8-15 at www.greenwichartsociety.org. Entry fee: $20-$35. Viewing hours by appointment weekdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; weekends, noon-4 p.m.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Sip and Paint Workshop: Monet’s Waterlilies, Adults, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $50. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Jinn, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes: 2018, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.