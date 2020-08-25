Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, Sept. 1-Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Members Preview, Aug. 30. Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org. less Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, Sept. 1-Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). ... more Photo: Bruce Museum / Contributed Photo Photo: Bruce Museum / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Short Film: Tracing Archives of Consciousness: Six Cuban Artists, See the film at www.fairfield.edu/museum/cuba, or on the Fairfield University Art Museum’s YouTube channel. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Photography and Sculpture” Juried Exhibition, through Sept. 6. Open call, juried exhibition features 86 pieces by 45 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists Art Walk, through Sept. 13. Merchants along Main Street and Bailey Avenue are “hosting” 39 individual artists for Art Walk 2020. Info: rgoa.org; 203-438-8863; artwalkridgefield@gmail.com.

Auditions for Frost/Nixon, Aug. 25 and 26, 7-9 p.m. via Zoom. Interested performers should email info@milfordarts.org to reserve a time slot. Performances will be webcast Oct. 9-11. Info: jeremy.funke@gmail.com.

The Work Must be Done: Women of Color and the Right to Vote, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free. Registration/Info: https://cthistsoc.yapsody.com/event/index/586731/the-work-must-be-done.

Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The History of Our Things, Aug. 29: Gadgets and Technology of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Sept. 12: Art Prints and The Kellogg Estate, 10 a.m. Pat Sweeney, historian for the Osborne Homestead Museum, hosts a series of programs that highlight the technology and diversity of CT industrial history. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

Javier Colon, Aug. 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Yakov Smirnoff: United We Laugh Virtual Performance, Aug. 29, 9 p.m. Tickets: $25-$50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, nchistory.org.

Comedian: Dave Attell, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., ballfield next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Aug. 31, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Comstock Brook: Protecting & Restoring Our Native Brook Trout Stream, Aug. 31, 7-8:30 p.m. Two-part webinar series on Wilton’s Comstock Brook presented by Wilton Library, Trout Unlimited, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

RAC Adult Art Classes Online and in Studio starting in September. Two classes will be held in the RAC classroom: “Mixed Media and Collage” and “The Art of the Knife.” The rest will be held online via Zoom: oil painting, watercolor and drawing, plus portraiture, music appreciation and more. Info: rowaytonarts.org/classes, education@rowaytonarts.org, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, Sept. 1-Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Members Preview, Aug. 30. Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org.

Inspirations of Sea and Sky, featuring the impressionist sea and landscapes of Catherine Andersen, Sept. 2-30, The Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Rd., Darien. Gallery hours: Wednesday-Saturday, 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Info: 203-655-6633, www.gearygallery.com.

Virtual Performance: A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Barefoot Shakespeare Company, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. Registration: Cynde Bloom Lahey, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

DAC Dance Classes, Sept. 8-Jan. 16. Classes for ages 3 & up include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, broadway tap, and pointe. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Votes for Women: The Long and Winding Road - A four-part class with Darla Shaw, Sept. 9, 16, 23, 30, 6 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Historical Society and the Ridgefield Library, register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Diversity Film Series: Malcom X, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Directed by Fielder Cook; presented by Ridgefield Allies. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Martial Arts, Open Martial Arts for ages 8 & up, Mondays, Sept.10-Jan. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Teen/Adult Martial Arts, Thursdays, Sept. 10-Jan. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Project Debater: How Persuasive Can A Computer Be? With Dr. Noam Slonim, live webinar, Sept. 10, 10 a.m., register, ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

When to Say When: Am I Ready for a Joint Replacement? Live webinar with Dr. Dunleavy and Gigi Weiss, MSPT, Sept. 10, 6 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Fermented Vegetables: Sauerkraut, Kimchi, and More live webinar with Mark Phillips, Sept. 12, 10 a.m., register, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Carrie Chapman Catt with American Theater Guild’s Pat Jordan live webinar, Sept. 13, 2:30 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Ability Beyond’s Golf and Tennis Tournament, Sept. 14, 11 a.m., registration; 12:30 p.m., golf shotgun start; 2 p.m., tennis tournament & skills contest, Ridgewood Country Club, 119 Franklin St., Ext., Danbury. COVID-19 guidelines: https://www.csgalinks.org/. Cost: $350 individual; $1,400 foursome. Registration/Info: https://event.gives/abgolf20. Registration deadline Sept. 10.

Book Launch: Journey of a Jubu with Blaine Langberg live webinar, Sept. 15, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

African American Suffragettes and Black Women Voters with Professor Gloria Browne-Marshall, live webinar, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

DAC Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 1:15-2:45 p.m. Cost: $320. Student composers with more experience will work in a workshop setting, writing and critiquing each other's music. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum’s Virtual Old-fashioned Flea Market, Sept. 18, 9 a.m.-Sept. 20, 8 p.m. All proceeds benefit the museum’s educational and cultural programs. Vendor online “spaces” are $35; deadline to sign up Sept. 1. Info: www.lockwoodmathewsmansion.com; 203-838-9799, ext. 117, chill@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

DAC Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m. Students learn the basics of writing music. Cost: $210. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Cartooning Session I, Grades 1-4, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 4:10-5:35 p.m. Cost: $295. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Cartooning Session II, Grades 5-8, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 6-7 p.m. Cost: $295. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Portrait Sketching, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Studio, Grades 1-5, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost: $175. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 5:15-6:45 p.m. Cost: $265. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Drawing - Explorations with Nancy, Thursdays, Sept. 24-Oct. 29, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $195. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Just Mercy, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Still Going Strong: Pioneers of the Second Wave Women’s Movement live webinar with Suzanne Benton, Jeanne Hirsch Ingress, Rev. Dr. Davida Foy Crabtree, Barbara Love, Lele Stephens, Sept. 24, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

DAC Digital Photography, Grades 5-8, Fridays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20, 4:40-5:40 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Ridgefield Writers Conference online, Sept. 25, 7 p.m., register, Ridgefield Library, 203-438-2282, ridgefieldlibrary.org.

I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Sip and Paint Workshop: Monet’s Waterlilies, Adults, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $50. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Jinn, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes: 2018, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Akeelah and the Bee, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Selma, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Get Out, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.