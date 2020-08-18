Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html. less Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Short Film: Tracing Archives of Consciousness: Six Cuban Artists, See the film at www.fairfield.edu/museum/cuba, or on the Fairfield University Art Museum’s YouTube channel. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

MAC Sand Sculpture Contest Online, August. Sand Sculpt creations will be on the MAC website and social platforms during the months of August. Info: https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

MAC Exhibits: The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is coming this fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Info: milfordarts.org.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Photography and Sculpture” Juried Exhibition, through Sept. 6. Open call, juried exhibition features 86 pieces by 45 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Ira Joe Fisher’s Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom, Mondays, Aug. 17 through Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $240 - $325. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NHdocs: The New Haven Documentary Film Festival, Aug. 18-23, featuring live and online screenings. Soft opening online Aug. 18, with My Darling Vivian. Tickets: nhdocs2020.eventive.org. Info: www.NHdocs.com.

Story Time with Miss Amy, for ages 1-4, Aug. 18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What's Up Book Club, for kids in grades 2-4, Aug. 18, 3-3:45 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene on Zoom, Aug. 18, 4-4:45 p.m. Live Q&A with educational consultant, Matthew Greene. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Comstock Brook: Protecting & Restoring Our Native Brook Trout Stream, Aug. 18 and 31, 7-8:30 p.m. Two-part webinar series on Wilton’s Comstock Brook presented by Wilton Library, Trout Unlimited, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, Aug. 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up join Wilton firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Write Your Screenplay Zoom Class, led by screenwriter Katie Torpey, Tuesdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $240-$495. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ira Joe Fisher’s Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom, Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8, 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $240. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, for children ages 1-4, Aug. 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday, (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Live with Al DeCant the Singing Principal, Aug. 19, 3-4 p.m. Summer Reading finale for kids K and up. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Aug. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hermitage, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, for kids ages 4 and up, Aug. 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Wilton Police Officers host interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, for children ages 6 months to 2-years-old, Aug. 20, 11-11:30 a.m. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Book Club: Conjure Women, by Afia Atakora, Aug. 20, 3 p.m., live via Zoom. Register: Susannah Violino, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun — Part 2, Aug. 20, 3-4:30 p.m. For children entering grades 3-7 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live, for kids in grades K-5, Aug. 20, 3:30-4 p.m. Zoom craft sessions. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Online Paint and Sip, Aug. 20, 4:30-6 p.m. RAC Instructor Lenny Moskowitz will lead participants through a painting by Tony Allain. Fee: $30; extra $20 to deliver supplies to one’s home. Registration/Info: rowaytonarts.org/workshops, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

Bedtime Story Time Live, for kids ages 4 and up, Aug. 20, 7-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists Art Walk, Aug. 21-Sept. 13. Merchants along Main Street and Bailey Avenue are “hosting” 39 individual artists for Art Walk 2020. Opening night is Aug. 21, from 5-8 p.m. with artists outside their stores for social distanced meet and greets. Aug. 22 is Artist Day, with many of the participating artists filling the sidewalks showing their wares and demonstrating their craft. Each store will display artwork in the window for easy viewing. Info: rgoa.org; 203-438-8863; artwalkridgefield@gmail.com.

Webinar: The Art of Drawing Birds, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. Evelyn Kubik, staff naturalist talks about the adaptations that make birds so successful, followed by a step-by-step tutorial on how to draw birds. Registration required.

Met Opera: Rigoletto, Aug. 23, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Free for those 18 and under. Info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Aug. 24 and 31, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Work Must be Done: Women of Color and the Right to Vote, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free. Registration/Info: https://cthistsoc.yapsody.com/event/index/586731/the-work-must-be-done.

Playhouse Outdoor Concert: Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28 and 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The History of Our Things, Aug. 29: Gadgets and Technology of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Sept. 12: Art Prints and The Kellogg Estate, 10 a.m. Pat Sweeney, historian for the Osborne Homestead Museum, hosts a series of programs that highlight the technology and diversity of CT industrial history. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

Comedian: Dave Attell Outdoor Performance, Aug. 30, 7 p.m., ballfield next to the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $45. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org, 203-438-5795.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, nchistory.org.

Floating Beauty: Women in the Art of Ukiyo-e, Sept. 1-Nov. 1, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Exhibit examines historical perspectives on women and their depiction in art in Edo Period Japan (1615-1858). Members Preview, Aug. 30. Advance registration required: brucemuseum.org.

Virtual Performance: A Midsummer Night’s Dream by the Barefoot Shakespeare Company, Sept. 3, 6:30 p.m. Registration: Cynde Bloom Lahey, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

DAC Dance Classes, Sept. 8-Jan. 16. Classes for ages 3 & up include ballet, jazz, hip hop, teen lyrical, teen contemporary, modern, broadway dance, broadway tap, and pointe. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Diversity Film Series: Malcom X, Sept. 9, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Directed by Fielder Cook; presented by Ridgefield Allies. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Martial Arts, Open Martial Arts for ages 8 & up, Mondays, Sept.10-Jan. 14, 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Teen/Adult Martial Arts, Thursdays, Sept. 10-Jan. 14, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Diversity Film Series: The Color Purple, Sept. 16, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Advanced Young Composers, Grades 5-12, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 1:15-2:45 p.m. Cost: $320. Student composers with more experience will work in a workshop setting, writing and critiquing each other's music. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Beginning Young Composers, Grades 3-5, Saturdays, Sept. 19-Dec. 5, 3-4 p.m. Students learn the basics of writing music. Cost: $210. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Cartooning Session I, Grades 1-4, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 4:10-5:35 p.m. Cost: $295. Students will design their own characters and learn to use them in a one-panel cartoon and three-panel comic strip. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Cartooning Session II, Grades 5-8, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Nov. 24, 6-7 p.m. Cost: $295. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Portrait Sketching, Tuesdays, Sept. 22-Oct. 27, 10:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Art Studio, Grades 1-5, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 3:45-4:45 p.m. Cost: $175. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Drawing and Painting, Grades 5-9, Wednesdays, Sept. 23-Nov. 18, 5:15-6:45 p.m. Cost: $265. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Adult Drawing - Explorations with Nancy, Thursdays, Sept. 24-Oct. 29, 10-11 a.m. Cost: $195. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Diversity Film Series: Just Mercy: 2019, Sept. 23, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Digital Photography, Grades 5-8, Fridays, Sept. 25-Nov. 20, 4:40-5:40 p.m. Cost: $198. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Diversity Film Series: I Am Not Your Negro, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Sip and Paint Workshop: Monet’s Waterlilies, Adults, Oct. 1, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $50. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Diversity Film Series: Jinn: 2018, Oct. 7, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Diversity Film Series: Blue Note Records: Beyond the Notes: 2018, Oct. 14, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Intro to Blackletter Calligraphy, Adults, Mondays, Oct. 19-Nov. 23, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $315. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Diversity Film Series: Akeelah and the Bee: 2006, Oct. 21, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Glass Coaster Making Workshop, Adults, Oct. 23, 6-9:30 p.m. Cost: $90. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Diversity Film Series: Selma: 2014, Oct. 28, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Diversity Film Series: Get Out: 2017, Nov. 4, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Diversity Film Series: Moonlight, Nov. 10, 7 p.m., the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield; free. Reservations required: 203-438-5795. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 2, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

DAC Wreathmaking Workshop, Adults, Dec. 4, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $70. Registration/Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.