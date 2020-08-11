Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Howard Skrill: Monumental Follies, virtual art exhibition explores the impact of public monuments, as well as their removal, and their absence. Created using Kunstmatrix, a unique tool that helps to create virtual 3-D exhibitions for the digital presentation of artworks. Runs through 2021. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/exhibitions/current-exhbitions/index.html.

Short Film: Tracing Archives of Consciousness: Six Cuban Artists, See the film at www.fairfield.edu/museum/cuba, or on the Fairfield University Art Museum’s YouTube channel. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

MAC Sand Sculpture Contest Online, August. Sand Sculpt creations will be on the MAC website and social platforms during the months of August. Info: https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

MAC Exhibits: The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is coming this fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Info: milfordarts.org.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center “Photography and Sculpture” Juried Exhibition, through Sept. 6. Open call, juried exhibition features 86 pieces by 45 area artists. Info: rowaytonarts.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, for ages 1-4, Aug. 11 & 18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

What's Up Book Club, for kids in grades 2-4, Aug. 11 & 18, 3-3:45 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, for children ages 1-4, Aug. 12 & 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday, (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Nonfiction Chat at Norwalk Public Library Live on Zoom, Aug. 12, 3 p.m. The Marriage Bureau: The True Story of How Two Matchmakers Arranged Love in Wartime London by Penrose Halson and French Like Moi: A Midwesterner in Paris by Scott Dominic Carpenter will be featured. To attend, email Susannah, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Live with Lynn Lewis, for kids in pre-k, Aug. 12, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

New England’s Stone Walls: Stories and Conservation, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. Virtual lecture by Robert M. Thorson, dead of UConn’s Dept. of Geoscience. Registration required. Info: www.westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Babe, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, for children ages 6 months to 2-years-old, Aug. 13 & 20, 11-11:30 a.m. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live, for kids in grades K-5, Aug. 13 & 20, 3:30-4 p.m. Zoom craft sessions. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Bedtime Story Time Live, for kids ages 4 and up, Aug. 13 & 20, 7-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Roll a Picasso for Teens, Aug. 13, 3-4 p.m. Kids create a unique Picasso-style portrait. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live: Kaleidoscopes, for kids in K-5, Aug. 13, 3:30-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Homeschooling: Is it the right choice for you and your children, Aug. 14, 10:30-11:45 a.m. Info: slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

CT Poetry Society Workshop: Online Zoom Meeting, Aug. 14, 10:30 a.m.-noon. Poets should email a copy of their poems to Ray Rauth at rayrauth@optonline.net. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Live with Katie Shepherd, Aug. 14, 3-4 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 make homemade chocolate Pop-tarts. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Amy (Amy Winehouse Documentary), Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The History of Our Things, Aug. 15: Clocks of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Aug. 29: Gadgets and Technology of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Sept. 12: Art Prints and The Kellogg Estate, 10 a.m. Pat Sweeney, historian for the Osborne Homestead Museum, hosts a series of programs that highlight the technology and diversity of CT industrial history. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

Playhouse Outdoor Concert: Grace Potter, Aug. 15, 4 and 8 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $65-$200. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

National Theatre Live: All My Sons, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet: Swan Lake, Aug. 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Universe of Stories: 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading, through Aug. 16. Info: wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books for Adults, through Aug. 16. Follow the Book Bingo suggestions to guide your summer reading. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Aug. 17, 24 and 31, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ira Joe Fisher’s Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom, Mondays, Aug. 17 through Sept. 14, 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $240 - $325. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

NHdocs: The New Haven Documentary Film Festival, Aug. 18-23, featuring live and online screenings. Soft opening online Aug. 18, with My Darling Vivian. Tickets: nhdocs2020.eventive.org. Info: www.NHdocs.com.

College Q&A with Matthew Greene on Zoom, Aug. 18, 4-4:45 p.m. Live Q&A with educational consultant, Matthew Greene. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Comstock Brook: Protecting & Restoring Our Native Brook Trout Stream, Aug. 18 and 31, 7-8:30 p.m. Two-part webinar series on Wilton’s Comstock Brook presented by Wilton Library, Trout Unlimited, the Norwalk River Watershed Association, and the Wilton Land Conservation Trust. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, Aug. 18, 10-10:30 a.m. Children ages 4 and up join Wilton firefighters for an interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Write Your Screenplay Zoom Class, led by screenwriter Katie Torpey, Tuesdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $240-$495. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ira Joe Fisher’s Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom, Tuesdays, Aug. 18 through Sept. 8, 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $240. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Live with Al DeCant the Singing Principal, Aug. 19, 3-4 p.m. Summer Reading finale for kids K and up. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zentangle Art Workshop: Zooming with Amy, Aug. 19, 3-4:30 p.m. For adults and teens, ages 13+. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Hermitage, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, for kids ages 4 and up, Aug. 20, 10-10:30 a.m. Wilton Police Officers host interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual Book Club: Conjure Women, by Afia Atakora, Aug. 20, 3 p.m., live via Zoom. Register: Susannah Violino, sviolino@norwalkpl.org.

Zooming Child-Adult Zentangle Fun — Part 2, Aug. 20, 3-4:30 p.m. For children entering grades 3-7 with a participating adult. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Ridgefield Guild of Artists Art Walk, Aug. 21-Sept. 13. Merchants along Main Street and Bailey Avenue are “hosting” individual artists for Art Walk 2020. Opening night is Aug. 21, from 5-8 p.m. with artists outside their stores for social distanced meet and greets. Aug. 22 is Artist Day, with many of the participating artists filling the sidewalks showing their wares and demonstrating their craft. Each store will display artwork in the window for easy viewing. Info: rgoa.org; 203-438-8863; artwalkridgefield@gmail.com.

Webinar: The Art of Drawing Birds, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. Evelyn Kubik, staff naturalist talks about the adaptations that make birds so successful, followed by a step-by-step tutorial on how to draw birds. Registration required.

Met Opera: Rigoletto, Aug. 23, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Free for those 18 and under. Info: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/.

The Work Must be Done: Women of Color and the Right to Vote, Aug. 26, 1-3 p.m. via Zoom. Free. Registration/Info: https://cthistsoc.yapsody.com/event/index/586731/the-work-must-be-done.

Nick Fradiani and The Alternate Routes, Aug. 28 and 29, 7 p.m., Ballard Park, 485 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $30. Info: www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, nchistory.org.

MAC Community Circles, in the fall, arts and conversation and online panel discussions on various topics. Info: milfordarts.org.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

Living Lights Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.