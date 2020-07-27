Listings: Going out or staying in check out these local event offerings

As locations begin to reopen check out these virtual and in person events and programs offered by area libraries, museums and art centers.

Rudy Shepherd: Somebody’s Child, through Nov. 29, The Aldrich Contemporary Art Museum, 258 Main St., Ridgefield. Presentation includes 25 watercolors chosen from Shepherd’s ongoing Portrait series that depict victims of police violence. Info: aldrichart.org.

Short Film: Tracing Archives of Consciousness: Six Cuban Artists, See the film at www.fairfield.edu/museum/cuba, or on the Fairfield University Art Museum’s YouTube channel. Info: fairfield.edu/museum.

Imagine Your Story — Summer Library Adventure 2020, for kids in pre-K through sixth grade. Registration through Aug. 28. Children will log their reading by keeping track of the minutes engaged with books, eBooks, eAudiobooks, magazines and other online reading. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Art OnWashington Storefront Artist Showcase in SoNo, installation of multimedia works by 12 Connecticut artists, lining Washington Street Historic District storefronts. The series of revolving art utilizes the blank canvases of open storefronts and large windows, part of AGW’s 25-address SoNo portfolio of restaurant, retail, and creative spaces. Info: Facebook/onwashingtonst and Instagram/onwashingtonst.

Stamford Downtown Special Services District livens up vacant storefronts on Bedford Street with pop-up art installations by Alicia Cobb, Lina Morelli and Ellen Gordon. Info: stamford-downtown.com.

Rowayton Arts Center “Shutdown Throwdown” Exhibition Winners, on view at racgallery.carbonmade.com. More than 200 pieces submitted by artists in all media categories in response to the pandemic crisis.

Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis, New Haven Museum is asking Greater New Haven residents to share details on how COVID-19 is affecting them. Anyone wishing to share their COVID-19 experiences may fill out a brief questionnaire and upload photos on the “Documenting the COVID-19 Crisis” page: newhavenmuseum.org/covid19/. When it is safe to do so, NHM also will collect objects relating to COVID-19, including schoolwork, art, journals, homemade masks, takeout menus, signs, window hearts, and more.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through July, Fan Favorites: Sekimachi, Sekijima, Laky and Merkel-Hess, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Evening Cruises, 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Friday & Saturdays, through Sept. 5. 90-minute outings on the Long Island Sound aboard the Maritime Aquarium’s hybrid-electric research vessel. Educators will point out sights but there’s no structured presentation. Norwalk Islands Cruises Thursdays, TGIF Cruises Fridays, and Sunset Cruise Saturdays. Cost: $26.50-$31.50. Advance reservations required. Reservations/Info: 203-852-0700, ext. 2206, or www.maritimeaquarium.org.

MAC Sand Sculpture Contest Online, July and August. Sand Sculpt creations will be on the MAC website and social platforms during the months of July and August. Info: https://milfordarts.org/sand-sculpt-lp.

MAC Exhibits: The Color Exhibit: RED is online now at https://milfordarts.org/redexpo-20-lp and The Story of Women Exhibit is coming this fall in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of women’s right to vote. Info: milfordarts.org.

Rowayton Arts Center Art in the Box Classes for Children at Home, July and August. At-home art classes with an instructor and all the supplies needed for a 1.25 hour class. Classes can be arranged any day of the week at a time that’s convenient. Info: rowaytonarts.org/youth-classes-and-workshops.

Arts Cruise-Bys, take a leisurely drive by various music, dance, theatre, and visual arts presentations all around Milford. This program is still in development. Info: milfordarts.org.

A Universe of Stories: 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading, through Aug. 16. Info: wiltonlibrary.org. Questions: Susan Lauricella at slauricella@wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books for Adults, through Aug. 16. Follow the Book Bingo suggestions to guide your summer reading. Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Fire Fighter Story Time Live, July 28, 10-10:30 a.m. For children ages 4 and up. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

“What's Up” Book Club, July 28, 3-3:45 p.m. Zoom book club for kids in grades 2-4. Registration required. Questions: aszabo@wiltonlibrary.org. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Birds and Birding, live online webinar with Ben Oko, July 28, 4 p.m. Registration/Info: www.ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-488-2282.

Privatization and Partnership is the New Space Frontier, July 28, 5-6 p.m. Virtual program on new developments in space exploration presented by David Mestre, Planetarium Director at the Discovery Museum in Bridgeport. Free. Registration required. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org.

Improv & Writing with Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Jeffrey Tambor on Zoom, Tuesdays, July 28-Sept. 7, 7-10 p.m. Cost: $240-$495. Info/Registration: 203-438-5795 ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, July 29, 11-11:30 a.m. Children ages 1-4 hear stories, sing songs, participate in movement activities. A new story time with Miss Andrea will be available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday. Visit YouTube Channel here or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum Reopening for Tours, July 29, noon. Current exhibit is About Women, in collaboration with Silvermine Arts Center. Tour capacity will be reduced and all tickets must be purchased online at lockwoodmathewsmansion.com/programs.

Charlotte’s Web, July 29, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rockin' Rhythms with Ray Live, July 29, 3-3:30 p.m. For ages 2-5 with caregivers. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, July 30, 11-11:30 a.m. Story time with music, puppets, picture books and nursery rhymes for children 6 months-2 years. Info/Registration: www.wiltonlibrary.org, lkeogh@wiltonlibrary.org.

Cartoon Drawing with Emma, July 31, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Kids in grades 3-5 are invited to a cartoon drawing class on Zoom. Registration required for each session. Info/Registration: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Crafternoon Kids Live, July 30, 3:30-4:15 p.m. Kids entering grades K- 5 are invited to join weekly Zoom craft sessions. This week’s craft is: Puppets Theater. Registration required. Registration/Info: wiltonlibrary.org; 203-762-3950.

Fourth Annual Chamber Feast Livestream, July 30, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/4th-annual-chamber-feast-livestream.

Reprise: From Bach to Brubeck — Counterpoint, Rhythm, and Improvisation with Gil Harel and Chris Brubeck, July 30, 7-8:30 p.m. Registration required. Registration/Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Echo in the Canyon, July 31, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Painting en Plein Air, Aug. 1, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. All ages workshop introduces new and more advanced artists to the beauty of painting “en plein air,” which translates to “outside” in French. Meet at RAC, 145 Rowayton Ave., Norwalk. Fee: $60. Registration/Info: rowaytonarts.org/workshops, 203-866-2744, ext. 2.

The Met Opera in HD: Don Pasquale, Aug. 1, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Hudson Valley Shakespeare: Much Ado About Nothing, Aug. 2, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Rowayton Arts Center’s Community Sponsored Awards Exhibition, on view through Aug. 2, RAC, 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Show features exhibiting members. Info: rowaytonarts.org. Exhibition also available to view via RAC’s online gallery at racgallery.carbonmade.com.

iCreate 2020 exhibition, through Aug. 2, Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Juried art exhibition features artwork of high school students throughout Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York. To vote for People’s Choice Award email youthatbruce@gmail.com by 5 p.m., July 31. View participating artists’ video in the online exhibition at brucemuseum.org. Advance reservations required. Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Live Webinar Performance of Midsummer Night’s Dream, by the Barefoot Shakespeare, Aug. 2, 4 p.m., presented by the Ridgefield Library; free. Registration/Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282, lalambton@ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Stitch Time for Knitters & Crocheters on Zoom, Aug. 3, 17, 24 and 31, 1-2 p.m. Drop-in Zoom session for crafters of all skill levels. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Big Kid Story Time Live with Miss Andrea, for kids ages 4-6, Aug. 3, 10 and 17, 3-3:30 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Amy, for ages 1-4, Aug. 4, 11 & 18, 10:15-10:45 a.m. Visit YouTube Channel here (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

"What's Up" Book Club, for kids in grades 2-4, Aug. 4, 11 & 18, 3-3:45 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Cookbook Connection: A Virtual Recipe Swap, Aug. 4, 5-6 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Story Time with Miss Andrea, for children ages 1-4, Aug. 5, 12 & 19, 11-11:30 a.m. Available on Wilton Library’s YouTube Channel every Wednesday, (WiltonLibraryStreams) or www.wiltonlibrary.org.

The Land Before Time, Aug. 5, 2 and 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Live with Hoopla, Aug. 5, 3-4 p.m. BringtheHoopla provides programming for children of all ages by using the hoop as a form of play, exercise, and learning. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

iPhone Photography 2-Day Workshop for Adults, Aug. 5, 3-4:30 p.m.; Aug. 12, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Police Officer Story Time Live, for kids ages 4 and up, Aug. 6 & 20 10-10:30 a.m. Wilton Police Officers host interactive story time on Zoom. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Mother Goose on the Loose on YouTube with Mrs. Keogh, for children ages 6 months to 2-years-old, Aug. 6, 13 & 20, 11-11:30 a.m. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live, for kids in grades K-5, Aug. 6 (Fairy Dolls), 13 & 20, 3:30-4 p.m. Zoom craft sessions. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Virtual talk on Francis Scott Fitzgerald’s Honeymoon, Aug. 6, 5:30 p.m. Author Richard “Deej” Webb will present a live reading of his book, Boats Against the Current. Free, but donations are welcome. Reservations/Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, info@lockwoodmathewsmansion.com, 203-838-9799, ext. 4.

Sandbox Percussion & Conor Hanick, newly recorded stream with live Q&A, Aug 6, 7 p.m. Cost: $10. Tickets/Info: caramoor.org/events/sandbox-percussion-livestream.

Bedtime Story Time Live, for kids ages 4 and up, Aug. 6, 13 & 20, 7-7:30 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Zoom Webinar: Energy Storage Technologies for Earth — and Other Planets, Aug. 6, 7-8:30 p.m. Cost: $10-$15. Benefits the Bruce Museum. Registration/Info: brucemuseum.org, 203-869-0376.

Cartoon Drawing with Emma, for kids in grades 3-5, Aug. 7, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Once Were Brothers, Aug. 7, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Exhibition: House on the Hill: The Changing Face of the Bruce Museum, Aug. 8-Oct. 11, The Bruce Museum, 1 Museum Dr., Greenwich. Numerous historical images will show the evolution of the structure from its conversion from mansion to modern museum. An online version of the exhibition may be viewed at www.houseonthehillexhibition.com/.Info: NewBruce.org.

National Theatre Live in HD: One Man, Two Guvnors, Aug. 8, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The Met Opera in HD: Le Nozze di Figaro, Aug. 9, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefield playhouse.org.

DAC Dance Classes for Grades 3-6, Monday-Thursday, Aug. 10-13 or Aug. 17-20, 2-3 p.m., Darien Arts Center’s Weatherstone Studio, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Students may choose to attend the first week or second week for $90, or both for $160. Sign up at darienarts.org. Info: 203-655-8683.

Shrek 2, Aug. 12, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Live with Lynn Lewis, for kids in pre-k, Aug. 12, 3-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Babe 25th Anniversary, Aug. 12, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

A Universe of Stories - 2020 Teen & Tween Summer Reading Program, through Aug. 16. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Beach Party Bingo with Books, 2020 Adult Summer Reading Program, through Aug. 16. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Roll a Picasso for Teens, Aug. 13, 3-4 p.m. Kids create a unique Picasso-style portrait. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Crafternoon Kids Live: Kaleidoscopes, for kids in K-5, Aug. 13, 3:30-4 p.m. Registration required. Info: www.wiltonlibrary.org.

Amy (Amy Winehouse Documentary), Aug. 14, 8:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $10-$12. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

The History of Our Things, Aug. 15: Clocks of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Aug. 29: Gadgets and Technology of the Osborne Homestead Museum; Sept. 12: Art Prints and The Kellogg Estate, 10 a.m. Pat Sweeney, historian for the Osborne Homestead Museum, hosts a series of programs that highlight the technology and diversity of CT industrial history. Registration/Info: susan.quincy @ct.gov.

National Theatre Live in HD: All My Sons, Aug. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Bolshoi Ballet in HD: Swan Lake, Aug. 16, 4 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Online Art Exhibition, runs through August, Cataloging the Canon: Tawney, Stein, Cook, Hicks and So, Browngrotta arts, 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

Write Your Screenplay Zoom Class, led by screenwriter Katie Torpey, Tuesdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 22, 7-9 p.m. Cost: $240-$495. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ira Joe Fisher’s Speaking Fearlessly Workshop via Zoom, Tuesdays, Aug. 18-Sept. 8, 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $240. Info/Registration: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Great Art on Film: Hermitage, Aug. 19, 7:30 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Webinar: The Art of Drawing Birds, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. Evelyn Kubik, staff naturalist talks about the adaptations that make birds so successful, followed by a step-by-step tutorial on how to draw birds. Registration required.

The Met Opera in HD: Rigoletto, Aug. 23, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 E. Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $25. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Talking Shop, an exploration through photographs, ephemera and artifacts of shops in New Canaan from the 19th century to the mid-1970s, runs through Aug. 30, New Canaan Museum and Historical Society, 13 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Reservations recommended. Free members; $5 others. Info: 203-966-1776, nchistory.org.

MAC Community Circles, in the fall, arts and conversation and online panel discussions on various topics. Info: milfordarts.org.

Browngrotta arts presents Volume 50: Chronicling Fiber for Three Decades, Opening Reception, Sept. 12, 1-6 p.m.; Exhibition Sept. 13-20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., 276 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Info: browngrotta.com.

The Art of Carol Dixon, exhibition runs through Oct. 2, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Garden Café at Greenwich Hospital, 5 Perryridge Rd. All works can be purchased by contacting the Greenwich Art society at 203-629-1533 from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday-Friday or by emailing admin@greenwichartsociety.org. Info: greenwichartsociety.org.

Virtual Talk: Complementing the Skrill exhibition, led by art historian and expert on public art Dr. Harriet Senie, Oct. 8, followed by conversation and questions for the Quick Center’s Open Visions Forum Espresso Series entitled: Memorials Today: New Subjects, New Forms, and the Public Process. Info: https://www.fairfield.edu/museum/.

“Living Lights” Exhibit, open through December, The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 N. Water Street, Norwalk. Info: 203-852-0700, maritimeaquarium.org.