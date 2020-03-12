Leprechauns, music and more for kids in Fairfield County

The Pout Pout Fish will be staged on March 15 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Magic & Beyond: David Garrity, March 15, 3:30 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Help Locate Liam the Library Leprechaun, through March 17, Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Free. Info: 203-762-3950, wiltonlibrary.org.

Colonial Cookery for Kids: Plimoth Plantation Chowder, March 28, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Cost: $10-$15. Registration/Info: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257, wiltonhistorical.org.

Chicken Dance: Marge and Lola, March 28, 2 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $20. Info: 203-438-5795, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers: The Legend of the Banana Kid, March 29, 3 p.m., Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $12.50. Info: palacestamford.org.

Ukrainian Egg (Pysanky) Decorating Workshop for Adults and Kids, April 4, 1-3 p.m., Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Rd., Wilton. Cost: $25-$35. Info/Registration: info@wiltonhistorical.org, 203-762-7257.

Visual Arts Programs for Children: Paint the Masters: Spring Break Camp for grades 5-8, April 6-10. Returning classes: Art Studio and Cartooning for grades 1-5, Digital Photography for grades 5-8 and Drawing and Painting for grades 5-9, Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Info: darienarts.org, 203-655-8683.

Nature

The Maritime Aquarium at Norwalk, 10 North Water St., Norwalk. Info: maritimeaquarium.org.

Connecticut Audubon Society Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Info: ctaudubon.org.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan. Info: call 203-966-9577.

Darien Nature Center, 120 Brookside Rd. Darien. Info: call 203-655-7459.

Devil’s Den/Lucius Pond Ordway Preserve, a Nature Conservancy property, 33 Pent Rd., Weston; open dawn to dusk to passive recreation; 20 miles of trails; info., concerns, 860-455-0716; natureconservancy.org.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton. Info: woodcocknature center.org.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich. Info: greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Stepping Stones Museum, 303 West Ave., Norwalk. Info: steppingstonesmuseum.org or call 203-899-0606.

Stamford Museum and Nature Center, 39 Scofieldtown Rd., Stamford. Info: stamfordmuseum.org.

Earthplace, The Nature Discovery Center, 10 Woodside Lane, Westport. Info: earthplace.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport. Info: beardsleyzoo.org.

EverWonder Children’s Museum, 31 Pecks Lane, Newtown. Info: everwondermuseum.org.