Lectures and lessons in Fairfield County

Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Check out local talks and lectures in the area. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lectures and lessons in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Art & Architecture

The Artist’s Way Study Group with Clarice Shirvell, a 13-part series, Sept. 18 and 25. 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org.

Crafts

Adult Workshop: Collage & Cocktails, Sept. 26, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Rowayton Arts Center (RAC), 145 Rowayton Ave., Rowayton. Fee: $45. Registration/Info: rowaytonarts.org/registration.

Brookfield Craft Center, 286 Whisconier Rd.; brookfieldcraft.org: classes, open studios in clay, fiber, glass, jewelry, metal. Gallery Shop open Sat., 11-6, and Sun., 11-5. To learn more, visit brookfieldcraft.org or call 203-775-4526. Gallery hours: Tues.-Fri., 12-5; Sat., 11-5, Sun., 12-4.

The Nutmeg Woodturners League, local chapter of the American Association of Woodturners, promotes woodturning as craft and art form. Meeting at Brookfield Craft Center on second Monday of every other month (January, March, May, September, November). All welcome.

Dance

Beginner Square Dance Lessons, Sept. 18, 25; Oct. 2 and continue weekly Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Enrollment period for new students ends Oct. 2. Cost: $5. Info: squarebears.net.

Film

Film/Discussion: Living Wisely and Well on Planet Earth, Sept. 13, 6:30 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Subsequent programs: Sept. 20, Oct. 4 and 11, 6:30 p.m., main library. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Norwalk Public Library offers Kanopy, a cinema streaming service, which has 30,000 award-winning films, including The Criterion Collection, The Great Courses, PBS and thousands of feature and festival films. Kanopy can stream on your phone (Apple or Android), tablet, computer or Roku device. You can stream up to 6 films per month. For step-by-step instructions, visit Kanopy page on NPL’s website, norwalklib.kanopy.com/welcome/frontpage, or stop by library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Info: Cynde Bloom Lahey, director of library information services, 203-899-2780, x15133, or clahey@norwalkpubliclibrary.org.

Gardening

Lecture: Pollinator Pathways, Sept. 25, 7-9 p.m., CT Audubon’s Birdcraft Museum, 314 Unquowa Rd., Fairfield. Learn how you, and your backyard, can become part of the Pollinator Pathways habitat restoration initiative. Cost: $12-$15. Advance registration. Info: ctaudubon.org/2019/08/pollinator-pathways/.

Garden-Friendly Composting, Sept. 28, 10:30 a.m.-noon, CT Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr St., Fairfield. Learn to recycle food scraps into rich compost for your garden and lawn. Cost: $7-$10. Advance registration required. Info: ctaudubon.org.

Greater Bridgeport Men’s Garden Club monthly meetings, Sterling House, 2283 Main St., Stratford. Members normally meet third Wednesday of each month to discuss various gardening issues, share in plant swaps, DVDs or speaker presentations. Beginner gardeners and anyone with interest in gardening, plants and landscaping welcome. Info: Joe, 203-339-2701 or Art, 203-261-9771.

Seed Library at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Now, everyone — from avid gardeners to newbies — can check out free vegetable, flower and herb seeds along with getting support for growing and saving seeds. Brochures available on how self-service procedure works. Info: Laurie Iffland, reference librarian, 203-899-2780, x15114 or iffland@norwalkpubliclibrary.org

Health

St. Vincent's Breast Health Center in Bridgeport offers free and low-cost digital mammography screenings through its mobile mammography coach for women age 40 and older. No prescription needed but appointments are required. Walk-ins welcome. For those who have insurance, bring card and photo ID at time of visit. Appointments: 203-576-5500.

History & Antiques

Norwalk History Room Sixth Anniversary Tea, Sept. 22, 2-4 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

From Corsets to Suffrage: Victorian Women Trailblazers exhibit, through Nov. 3, Lockwood-Mathews Mansion Museum, 299 West Ave., Norwalk. Admission $6-$20. Info: lockwoodmathewsmansion.com.

The Sally — The Adventures of a Norwalk Sloop During the American Revolution, Sept. 15, 2 p.m., Townhouse at Mill Hill Historic Park, 2 East Wall St., Norwalk. Presented by local historian and longtime Norwalk Historical Society Board Member, Madeleine Eckert. Info: norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, 203-846-0525.

Keeler Tavern Museum, 18th century historical building at 132 Main St., Ridgefield, 203-438-5485, keelertavernmuseum.org. Museum has begun docent training sessions.

Weir Farm National Historic Site, 735 Nod Hill Rd., Wilton, 203-834-1896 or www.nps.gov/wefa: grounds open daily dawn to dusk.

New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Ave.; newhavenmuseum.org or 203-562-4183.

Literature

Curated Book Collection: India Collection, Sept. 15, 2-4:30 p.m., Norwalk Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info: gopioct.org.

AuthorSpeak: Increase Your Peace from A to Z: Simple Steps to Find Calm Amid Chaos, Sept. 16, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Lea Grimaldi discusses her book. Free. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

AuthorsLive: Taming of the Shoe, by Sarah Darer Littman, Sept. 16, 4-5:30 p.m., Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd., Cos Cob. Info: greenwichlibrary.org/cos-cob/.

Author Talk, Sept. 17, 7 p.m., Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Rd., Fairfield. Friends of the Fairfield Public Library annual meeting features author Wendy Walker. Reservations: dsharp@fplct.org, fairfieldpubliclibrary.org. Info: fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Author Talk: Robert O. Colangelo’s The Adam Hat Murder, Sept. 18, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Book Discussion: Karen Dukess, The Last Book Party, Sept. 19, 7 p.m., Greenwich Library, 101 West Putnam Avenue, Greenwich. Info/Registration: 203-625-6527, greenwichlibrary.org/authorslive.

AuthorSpeak: The Gift of Rudy by Sharon Ruchman, Sept. 20, noon, Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Free. Info/Registration: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, or clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Author Discussion: Ultramarathon runner Scott Jurek, Sept. 21, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Tickets: $5. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

ARTalk, The Many Worlds of Maurice Sendak: An Analysis of Imagery and Creative Process, Sept. 22, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. With Clara Nguyen, project archivist for the Maurice Sendak Collection at UConn. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Senior Center Book Discussion: The Poets Laureate Anthology, Sept. 24, 11 a.m.-noon, Comstock Community Center, 180 School Rd., Wilton. Judson Scruton leads a discussion of a selection of poems from The Poets Laureate Anthology edited by Elizabeth Hun Schmidt. Info/Registration: 203-834-6240, wiltonlibrary.org.

Author Visit: Kathryn P. Haydon, Sept. 24, 7-8:30 p.m., Byrd's Books, 178 Greenwood Ave., Bethel. Discussion on The Non-Obvious Guide to Being More Creative. Free. Info: conta.cc/2lqy2lr, byrdsbooks.indielite.org, 203-730-2973.

Sendak Collection bus trip to UConn, Storrs, Sept. 27, 8:30 a.m., from Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Returns around 4:30 p.m. Tour given by Clara Nguyen. Cost: $20. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Voices of Poetry, Sept. 27, 7 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Poets Laureate: Cortney Davis, Cheryl Hale, David K. Leff & Laurel Peterson. Register online. Info: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Debut Authors Night, Oct. 3, 7 p.m., Fairfield University Bookstore, 1499 Post Rd., Fairfield. Featuring Neile Parisi, Stevie Fischer and Laura Del Gaudio, all published authors with Green Writers Press. Info: 203-255-7756, fairfieldbookstore.com.

Maurice Sendak’s Truth in Fiction, presented by Jen Mathy, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Sendak Books Merit Grown-Up Conversation, Oct. 9, 6:30 p.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Casual presentation and book discussion for teens and adults presented by Kristina Lareau the library’s head of children’s services. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Book discussion groups at Cos Cob Library, 5 Sinawoy Rd.; info: 203-622-6883.

Miscellany

What’s Worth Wanting, Sept. 20, 7:30 p.m., Grace Farms Foundation, 365 Lukes Wood Rd., New Canaan. Hosted by Faith Initiative Director Dr. Matthew Croasmun, the program will focus on and identify the fundamental questions that guide human reflection and action. Free. Registration required. Info: gracefarms.org/calendar.

YWCA Darien/Norwalk, 49 Old Kings Highway North, Darien; ywcadariennorwalkk.org or 203-655-2535: Job Search Support Program for Women, incl. computer classes, info., katefywcadariennorwalk.org.

Meditation Sessions, Sat. and Sun., 10-11:30 a.m., open sessions; Mon. and Wed. eves., 7-8:30 p.m., Tues., 12:30-2 p.m., Thurs., 9:30-11 a.m., open sessions; Family Program, ages 4-12 yrs., usually 2nd and 4th Sun. of the month, 10-11:30 a.m.; Redding Center for Mindfulness & Meditation, 9 Picketts Ridge Rd., West Redding; info., 203-244-3130 or visit reddingmeditationsociety.org.

The Compassionate Friends, Stamford Chapter, non-denominational selfhelp group for bereaved parents, grandparents and siblings; meets 2nd Mon. of each month at 7:30 p.m.; Tully Center, 32 Strawberry Hill Ct., Stamford, main floor; info., 203-329-2796 or 203-323-2617.

Music

The Ridgefield Songwriters’ Circle, monthly gatherings to play new songs and discuss them; for info, call Dave Goldenberg, 203-438-4521.

Nature & Science

Gardening for Birds and Other Wildlife Lecture, Sept. 18, 6-7:30 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Presented by Patrick Comins, executive director, CT Audubon Society. Free. Register: snacker@norwalkpl.org.

Back Yard Beekeepers Association, last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m., Norfield Church Community Room, 64 Norfield Rd., Weston. Free. Info: backyardbeekeepers.com.

Planetarium Show/Telescope Viewing at the Westside Observatory and Planetarium at Western CT State U. Westside Campus, 43 Lake Ave. Ext., Danbury; wcsu.edu/starwatch/ or 203-837-8672.

Woodcock Nature Center, 56 Deer Run Rd., Wilton; center open 9:30-5, Tues.-Sat., two-plus miles of trails open daily, dawn to dusk; reg. in advance for programs, 203-762-7280.

New Canaan Nature Center, 144 Oenoke Ridge, New Canaan, 203-966-9577; satellite site for NY Botanical Garden programs (800-322-6924 or nybg.org/adulted); buildings open Mon.-Sat., 9-4 (closed major holidays); Programs for Kids & Families: First Saturdays, 1st Sat. of the month, free guided activities for visitors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Free Live Animal Presentations, Sat. at 3, lasting 15-20 min., different animal each week.

Audubon Greenwich, 528 Riversville Rd., Greenwich; 203-869-5272: program fees: $3/adults, $1.50/children, srs. (incl. adm. to Center & Grounds); trails open dawn to dusk weekends; Kimberlin Nature Center open daily, 10-5; trails and grounds open daily sunrise to sunset, occasionally unavailable till 9 a.m.; 203-869-5272 or email greenwichcenter@audubon.org.

Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo, 1875 Noble Ave., Bridgeport; adm. $14/adults, $11/children 3-11 and seniors, free for children under 3; open daily 9 to 4; Carousel and Peacock Cafe, winter hours: Gift Shop, daily 9:30-4; New World Tropics Building, daily 10:30-3:30; 203-394-6565, www.beardsleyzoo.org.

Wolf Conservation Center, 7 Buck Run, South Salem, N.Y.; 914-763-2373, nywolf.org. Live webcam at website shows either Ambassador, Mexican gray or Red wolves.

Self Improvement

Mondays at 7, Sept. 16, 7 a.m., United Methodist Church of Westport and Weston, 49 Weston Rd., Westport. Joseph Vitulli, will present “The Job Seeker’s Toolkit.” Info: mondaysat7.org.

SCORE, Service Corps of Retired Executives, offering free seminars and workshops to entrepreneurs. SCORE offers Free Business Counseling bit.ly/SCOREMentor Questions/Comments: score.fairfieldcounty@gmail.com or call 203-831-0065 or visit https://fairfieldcounty.score.org.

Theater

Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., behind Town Hall in Darien. Info: darienarts.org or call 203-655-8683. Educational programs, including many new offerings, in theatre this fall for children, teens and adults, such as Creative Dramatics, Beginning Acting, Improv for various age groups, etc. Reg. at website or call for details.

Writing

Poetry Workshop, Sept. 12, 10:30 a.m., Ridgefield Library, 472 Main St., Ridgefield. Ongoing workshop will be held the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Info/Registration: ridgefieldlibrary.org, 203-438-2282.

Creative writing program, Sept. 16, 23; Oct. 7, 14, 21 and 28, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Inspiration for this series will be the murals and paintings created by Connecticut artists as part of the Federal Works Progress Administration (WPA) program in the 1920s. Registration required. Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

CT Poetry Society Workshop, Sept. 21, 2-4:30 p.m., Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Rd., Wilton. Registration required.Info/Registration: 203-762-6334. Wiltonlibrary.org.

Indie Author Day, Oct. 12, 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Ave., Norwalk. Authors are invited to speak and read for a 10-minute slot, beginning at 10:30 a.m.; children’s authors will be scheduled to read in the Children’s Library. Space will be available for authors to display and sell books. Registration/Info: 203-899-2780, ext. 15133, clahey@norwalkpl.org.

Writer’s Group workshop, Saturdays, 1-3 p.m., Stratford Library, 2203 Main St., boardroom. New writer's workshop group open to both new and experienced writers in all genres. Workshop will support the creative process through writing prompts, offer opportunities for participants to share their work and gain feedback and provide some introduction (or for experienced writers, refreshers) on essentials in crafting poetry, fiction and creative non-fiction/memoir. Jennifer A. Hudson, who has MFA in writing with honors from Albertus Magnus College, to work with group. Free and open to public.

Send listings to tinamarie.craven@hearstmediact.com at least two weeks in advance of desired publication date.