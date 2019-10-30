Last chance to see ‘Little Shop’ and ‘Lion in the Winter’

The cast of "The Lion in Winter" includes, standing from left, Kellen Schult, Sally Rose Zuckert, Patrick Kelly, John R. Smith Jr., and Tyler C. Small. Seated are John Bachelder and Deborah Carlson. It runs through Nov. 3 at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

This Weekend

Collection of Short Plays: 7 Easy Pieces, Nov. 1 and 2, 8 p.m.; Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Greenwich Theatre Company, 100 Arch St., Greenwich. Written by award-winning playwright Jack Rushton. Tickets: $10-$40. Info/Reservations: greenwichtheatrecompany.org.

The Funniest Comic in CT Contest Semifinals, Nov. 2, 8 p.m., Treehouse Comedy Club, 1595 Post Rd., Westport. Tickets: $25-$34.50. Info: TreehouseComedy.com, 203-230-8700.

Continuing

Little Shop of Horrors, through Nov. 3, ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Rd., Ridgefield. Sensory friendly performance, Nov. 3, 2 p.m. Tickets: $57-$72. Info: actofct.org.

The Lion in the Winter, through Nov. 3, The Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Ln., Wilton. Tickets: $25-$30. Info: wiltonplayshop.org.

Ladies in Retirement, through Nov. 10, Town Players of New Canaan, 679 South Ave, New Canaan. Tickets: $20-$25. Info: tpnc.org.

Advance

Don Juan, Nov. 5-23, Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Ct., Westport. Tickets: $30-$40. Info: westportplayhouse.org.

Rumpleteaser, Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Rd., Darien. Tickets: $30. Info: darienarts.org.

Margaret Cho, Nov. 15, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $47-$57. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Sophia Loren: An Evening with an Icon, Nov. 16, 8 p.m., Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets $195-$250. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Twas the Night Before Christmas, Nov. 30, 1 and 4 p.m., The Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic St., Stamford. Tickets: $25-$40. Info: palacestamford.org.

Judy Collins, Dec. 4 and 5, 7:30 p.m., The Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Rd., Ridgefield. Tickets: $58. Info: ridgefieldplayhouse.org.