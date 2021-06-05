Kneads and Cravings: You don't need to be a pastry chef to whip up strawberry turnovers

5
There’s something about a strawberry that makes it the perfect treat for bright sunny days. With strawberry-picking season beginning in June, I couldn’t help but purchase a few cartons of strawberries to kick off my berry-baking season.
For the next few weeks, my house will radiate a sugary-sweet strawberry perfume, as I go about my annual jam-making adventures. Not to store in my pantry in a Laura Ingalls Wilder-kind of way, but to distribute around to my relatives who have already begun submitting their jam requests via text. (A few years ago, I experimented with making some jam for my grandmother, and now it’s led to me becoming a one-woman jam machine for the whole family.)