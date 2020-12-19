Kneads and Cravings: Why cook when you can snack on a hot chocolate charcuterie?

Related: Kneads and Cravings: Brighten winter days with easy and decadent hot chocolate bombs

This has been an odd year. It has been a whirlwind of bizarre and unexpected events that go beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the stay at home orders, many folks who never mastered boiling water or making toast found themselves venturing into the kitchen to learn a few recipes. People across the country decided they needed to master their sourdough bread baking techniques. Basically, folks have been cooking up a storm since the pandemic struck in March and I’m going to tell you something...something I imagine many folks out there are feeling.

I’m sick and tired of cooking. I just don’t have any desire to fire up the stove and think of something new and fun to feed my household with...especially since they’re all picky and have drastically different palettes. One member of my household essentially lives off of ketchup despite being an adult.

In addition to “kitchen fatigue” (my new term for not wanting to cook) I’m just feeling bored with food in general and no amount of kitchen dancing or cookbook skimming has helped.

So I’ve decided to take a week off from actually cooking in the hopes that actively not cooking will inspire me to return to the kitchen with a renewed zest for cooking.

Instead of offering up a recipe this week, my gift to you, kind readers, is my attempt at trying out the new Hot Chocolate Charcuterie trend that has wandered its way into my social media feeds.

Here’s the brilliance of it, there’s no cooking involved. It’s just a board or platter of snacks and toppings that go well with hot chocolate.

For your next movie night or bitter, cold day add a little warmth to your household by putting a few treats and hot chocolate toppings out for you and your loved ones.

Like a traditional charcuterie board, there are no hard and fast rules about what needs to be included on the board, just put together whatever is going to put a smile on your face. And the best part? No cooking required.

Hot Chocolate Charcuterie

Hot chocolate mix

Mini marshmallows

Cinnamon sticks

Sprinkles

Peppermint bark

Wafer cookies

Chocolate chip cookies

Maple cookies

Shortbread cookies

Small chocolates

Soft caramels

With a charcuterie board the presentation of the treats makes it more appealing, so have fun and get creative with your placement. Put the hot chocolate mix in a little bowl or jar, place the smaller toppings or treats in small bowls. Think outside the box with your treats, include some popcorn or pretzels or your favorite wintery snacks and hunker down in a blanket fort with your favorite films to enjoy.

