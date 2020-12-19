Kneads and Cravings: Why cook when you can snack on a hot chocolate charcuterie?

This has been an odd year. It has been a whirlwind of bizarre and unexpected events that go beyond the COVID-19 pandemic. Adhering to the stay at home orders, many folks who never mastered boiling water or making toast found themselves venturing into the kitchen to learn a few recipes. People across the country decided they needed to master their sourdough bread baking techniques. Basically, folks have been cooking up a storm since the pandemic struck in March and I’m going to tell you something...something I imagine many folks out there are feeling.