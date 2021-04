Full disclosure: I’m one of those people that waits until a holiday has passed to buy up the heavily discounted candy.

As such, I recently found myself in possession of a considerable amount of Easter chocolate, especially since my grandmother still sends me a chocolate bunny each year (even though it’s been a while since I trounced about the yard in search of a basket).

With people still having distanced holidays, I imagine there are plenty of folks who have found themselves in possession of more holiday candy than they know what to do with.

Well, dear reader, fear not: my sweet tooth and I are here to help you find a use for your extra candy.

Somehow, Cadbury Creme Eggs find their way into my home each year, even if I’m not the person that buys them. Some kind friend or relative inevitably deposits them in my pantry, and they often do so in large quantities. While I enjoy them, I’m good with having one of two of those little sugar bombs before moving onward to something healthier.

This year, I found myself with one-too-many candy eggs, so I decided to whip them up into a batch of brownies. That way, I could share the candy love with others — and in the hopes of using them before I forget they’re in my pantry, to only resurface around Halloween.

For those of you also looking to get rid of some extra candy, or just to put it to good use, here’s a simple recipe you can whip up for your family to enjoy.

Cadbury Cream Brownies

1 box brownie mix

4 large Cadbury Creme Eggs

1/2 cup Cadbury Chocolate Eggs chopped in half (also works with mini Cadbury Creme Eggs)

Prepare the brownies according to the directions on the box. (I chose to use a box mix for the sake of convenience, but you can always prepare the brownies based on your favorite recipe’s instructions.) Once the batter is ready, stir in the chopped eggs until fully combined and pour into a greased brownie pan.

Bake the brownies at 350 degrees for 15 minutes. While the brownies are baking, cut the large Creme Eggs in half. Place the halves into the partially baked batter before returning the brownies to the oven for another 20 minutes.

Once the brownies are done, remove them from the oven and let them cool before cutting and serving.

