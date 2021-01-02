Kneads and Cravings: We all deserve a comforting dish after a long year

2 1 of 2 TinaMarie Craven / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 2 of 2 TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less



Raise your hand if you felt personally victimized by the year 2020 (yes we’re referencing “Mean Girls”) and would like a refund on a year that has brought us the COVID-19 pandemic, “Tiger King” and murder hornets. Did you forget about murder hornets? I did not, my honey loving soul has been very worried about the murder hornets and their impact on bees.

This year has been incredibly difficult for many people mentally and physically so while it will be wonderful to give 2020 the boot, we do need to recognize that life won’t magically be returning to normal on Jan. 1. The stressors and woes of 2020 will still be with us and that’s okay.