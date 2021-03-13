Kneads and Cravings: Waiting for warm weather with leek soup

Once upon a time, I lived in London. Actually, I lived in a flat (apartment) over a pub and never had to turn on my television to know the score of the latest Chelsea game, given the number of cheers and shouts I could hear from the pub.

When I lived and studied in London, it was one of the most memorable periods of my life. My anglophile heart was finally in the place that I had spent most of my life reading about. It also gave me the opportunity to travel all over Europe and stroll through some of the most spectacular museums. I won’t bore you with the details of my study abroad experience, but I had the loveliest time, and I often miss living in my tiny apartment.