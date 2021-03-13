Skip to main content
Kneads and Cravings: Waiting for warm weather with leek soup

TinaMarie Craven
Top leek soup with chives to add a little extra flavor.
Once upon a time, I lived in London. Actually, I lived in a flat (apartment) over a pub and never had to turn on my television to know the score of the latest Chelsea game, given the number of cheers and shouts I could hear from the pub.

When I lived and studied in London, it was one of the most memorable periods of my life. My anglophile heart was finally in the place that I had spent most of my life reading about. It also gave me the opportunity to travel all over Europe and stroll through some of the most spectacular museums. I won’t bore you with the details of my study abroad experience, but I had the loveliest time, and I often miss living in my tiny apartment.

While living in London I tried the local fare, and while I can’t say British cuisine is particularly exciting (loads of meat wrapped in flaky pastry), I did develop a fondness for leek soup. I know that sounds a bit weird; of all the things I could have taken back home with me, I never expected a fondness for leek soup to be one of them.

Unfortunately, it has been a number of years since I last walked around my favorite city, but at least preparing a bowl of leek soup offers me the cozy comfort of my London days. My version of leek soup is a bit lighter than the traditional recipe and is a relaxing dish to make. It doesn’t require too much effort. It's just the right combination of warm and cozy while we wait for the sun to grace us with warmer weather.

Light Leek Soup

Serves 5-6

2 leeks

6 potatoes (thinly chopped)

4 tbsp butter

5 tbsp minced garlic

1 tsp rosemary

6 cups vegetable broth

1 cup sour cream

Salt

Pepper

Chives (optional)

Wash and chop leeks into small pieces. Saute the leeks until they’re golden in a pot with butter. Once the leeks are golden, add the rosemary and garlic and saute for a few more minutes. Add the potatoes and stock to the pot, adding salt and pepper to taste and bring the soup to a boil. Once it has boiled, lower the heat to let it simmer for 20 minutes or until the potatoes are soft. Once the potatoes are tender remove the pot from the heat and use an immersion blender to blend the soup until it is smooth and creamy. If you (like me) don’t have an immersion blender, let the soup cool for a bit before pouring it in a blender or food processor and blending until smooth. If you use a blender, don’t pour it in all at once; do it in batches until all the soup is blended. Once the soup is smooth, return it to the stove and stir in the sour cream to thicken it up a bit. Once the sour cream is in, add additional salt or pepper to taste as needed and serve. If you’d like to bring out a bit more of the onion flavor in the soup, top it with freshly chopped chives before serving.

As a side note, a loaf of rosemary bread goes spectacularly well with this soup.

