June is rolling in with those sweltering, sunshine-y days that many of us have been longing for during the chilly winter months.

Now that the summer weather has decided to grace us all with its humid presence, folks will be splitting into two camps: those who’ll do everything possible to soak up as much summer sun as they can, and those who will be seeking refuge indoors until sweater season resurfaces in the fall.

Whether you’re choosing to soak up the sun like a lizard camped out on a toasty rock or you’re more of an arctic A/C explorer, there are few drinks as delightfully refreshing as lemonade. Specifically, blueberry lemonade is the perfect way to beat the heat because it blends the best of both worlds — sweet and tart — and really leans into the summer vibes, as blueberry picking season in Connecticut will be starting in July. For now, we can make due with the plump little berries that can be found in your local produce aisle.

What’s wonderful about this recipe is how spectacularly easy it is. It’s a quick, no-muss, no-fuss drink that you can enjoy all summer long. What makes this recipe even better is that you can adapt it as you see fit. Do you like your lemonade to exist on the sweeter side? Throw in a little extra sugar. Are you more invested in playing up the tart and tangy lemon flavor? Awesome, add in more lemon juice. Are you looking to make this lemonade for those in the 21 and over set? Cool, mix it with your desired alcohol and have a great time (responsibly, please).

Blueberry lemonade is the perfect drink to pack with you on a picnic, bring to a party or to sip on as you take in those glorious summer sunsets.

Blueberry Lemonade

6 oz blueberries

3/4 cup sugar

1 ¼ cups lemon juice

5 cups water

In a pot, combine 1 cup water, blueberries and sugar over a medium heat. Once the berries begin to burst remove the pot from the heat and mash the berries together. Let the pot cool before straining the juice mixture from the mashed fruit into a pitcher. Once strained, add 4 cups of water and lemon juice to the pitcher and stir. Let the lemonade chill in the fridge for an hour or two before serving. Add a few fresh blueberries to each glass when serving.

What’s nice about this recipe is it can be easily adapted into a mocktail or cocktail by adding in a splash of seltzer or vodka.

