Kneads and Cravings: Pumpkin spice and all things nice in a light and sweet pumpkin bread

Pumpkin bread is a lovely fall treat. Pumpkin bread is a lovely fall treat. Photo: TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: TinaMarie Craven/ Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Kneads and Cravings: Pumpkin spice and all things nice in a light and sweet pumpkin bread 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

Move over, banana bread, fall is officially here and now it’s time for pumpkin bread to shine.

Admittedly, I am not a pie person, I’ve tasted lovely pies, but they just don’t rank very high in my personal dessert hierarchy.

I prefer sweet breads and cakes, which brings us to our latest recipe pumpkin bread! It’s not exactly a secret that I enjoy a good pumpkin from time to time and my absolute favorite way to eat it is through thick slabs of pumpkin bread (however, for this recipe I used some fun baking tins I found, which is why my photos aren’t of an actual loaf). I know, I know, I can physically feel some of you sighing about how you’re so sick of people talking about their love of pumpkin-flavored treats and I get that. However, I think considering how bizarre life has been lately we should just let people be excited about whatever makes them happy. Are some of the marketed products a little weird? Yeah sure, but you don’t have to buy pumpkin spice ice cream.

Now for those of you who are pumpkin fans or are just reveling in the newfound crispness in the air, try out this easy pumpkin bread recipe and revel in the autumnal flavors of this delicious bread.

Pumpkin Bread

Cooking spray, for pan

2 cup all-purpose flour

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. ground ginger

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

1/2 cup butter, melted

1 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 cup pumpkin puree

1/4 cup sour cream

2 large eggs

1 tsp. pure vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a loaf pan. In a large bowl, whisk flour, cinnamon, baking soda, baking powder, ginger, nutmeg and salt. In a second bowl, beat melted butter, sugar, pumpkin puree, sour cream, eggs and vanilla. Gradually combine the dry ingredients into the wet mix. Once done, pour the batter into the pan and bake for 50 minutes. Use a toothpick to test if the loaf is baked all the way through. Insert the toothpick; if it comes out clean, remove it from the oven. If not, leave the loaf in for a few additional minutes and repeat until fully baked.