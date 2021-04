As the vaccine has become increasingly available to the public, many folks are celebrating how things are beginning to open back up.

Well, work-from-home pals, it also means that soon some of us will be heading back to the office, which means we won’t be able to do a few of the things that I have come to enjoy during the pandemic, like wearing fuzzy sweatpants during business meetings, or having my dog camp out on my lap while I click away at the computer.