Nutella French Toast makes for a lovely breakfast or dessert.

When it’s steamy outside the last thing I want to do is eat a heavy meal, or really eat much at all. In the summer months I live off a lot of fruit, grilled veggies and copious amounts of ice cream. I mean lots of ice cream, if the Ben & Jerry guys are looking to find an ice cream heir Willy Wonka-style, I’m your girl (think golden spoons instead of golden tickets).

In search of a non-ice cream based dessert, I decided to try making a lovely breakfast/dessert hybrid; you know the type of dish that can certainly be eaten for dessert, but because it’s also a French toast I can trick people into thinking it’s a breakfast appropriate meal.

Technically, there’s fruit in this recipe, so it can’t be completely bad for you, right? (I know that’s not how it works, but humor me).

For this French toast, I decided to roll up the bread in Nutella to get a lovely filling and top it with strawberries and a fancy syrup that I was recently gifted. The maple syrup is infused with strawberry and rose, and while it isn’t necessary for the recipe, I found that this light syrup from Runamok kept the sweetness of the Nutella and the cinnamon from feeling too heavy or cloying and brightened the overall flavor. It was a light and sweet delight that is sure to please the Nutella lovers in your household.

Nutella French Toast

Serves 2

1 egg

1/4 cup milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 teaspoon cinnamon

4 slices of bread

3 tablespoons Nutella

Sliced strawberries

Syrup (optional, highly recommend the Runamok’s strawberry rose syrup but not necessary)

Spread Nutella on one side of each slice of bread. Once coated, roll up the bread and put to the side. Combine the egg, milk, vanilla and cinnamon in a bowl. Dunk the rolled bread slices into the egg mixture and place in a frying pan on medium heat, flip the rolls so they cook evenly on each side. While the bread toasts, slice up a few strawberries to garnish the toast with. Once all sides of the toast have browned, remove from the pan and sprinkle additional cinnamon over the top. Place the strawberry slices on the toast and drizzle with syrup if desired. For this recipe, I used a very light maple syrup infused with strawberry and rose that adds a light sweetness to the French toast and cuts the richness of the Nutella.