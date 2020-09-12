Kneads and Cravings: Make farm fresh cider doughnuts from home this September

September is here and I am reveling in the wonder of the fall season. OK, yes, technically fall doesn’t officially start until Sept. 22, but now that it’s September everything is apple and pumpkin flavored and I’m excited. I do, however, believe in limits, I stumbled across pumpkin-flavored tortilla chips the other day and I’m not quite sure I want pumpkin in my salsa, but perhaps that’s an experiment for another day.

Now that it’s September all I want is cider doughnuts. Actually since mid-August I’ve been craving them, but I forced myself to hold off on making them until September so my little treats didn’t get gross from the August humidity.

If you’re looking to make some cider doughnuts with that fresh from the farm stand flavor, give this recipe a whirl. Admittedly it’s not the quickest doughnut recipe in the world, but honestly who can resist that sweet apple cinnamon bite even if it requires a little extra time?

If you need me, I’ll be here, contemplating how many different ways I can prepare apple- and pumpkin-based treats before my family disowns me.

Cider doughnuts

for 12 doughnuts

2 1/2 cups apple cider, reduced down to 1/2 cup (120 ml)

1/4 cup butter

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup light brown sugar

2 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sour cream

4 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon nutmeg

canola oil, for frying

cinnamon sugar, for coating (½ cup sugar and ⅓ cup cinnamon)

Bring apple cider to a boil over medium-high heat. Reduce the cider for 20-25 minutes until there’s 1/3 cup of cider left in the pot. Pour it into a large glass measuring cup and add butter to hot cider and stir to melt. Set aside, cool. While the cider cools, whisk the eggs with white and brown sugar in a large bowl. Add the cooled cider mixture, sour cream and vanilla extract to the bowl. Combine the flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon and nutmeg in a bowl and sift into the wet mix and stir. Once combined, cover the bowl and place it in the fridge for one hour.

Roll out the chilled dough on a well-floured surface so it’s 3/4-inch thick and cut out the doughnuts using cookie cutters or a glass. Use a bottle cap or shot glass to make center holes.

Place the doughnut cutouts back in the fridge for 10 minutes. Heat the oil to 350 degrees and fry doughnuts until they are golden on both sides. Remove the cooked doughnuts from the oil and place on a paper towel-lined plate or baking sheet to drain excess oil. Roll the doughnuts in the cinnamon sugar while they are still warm and serve.