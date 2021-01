Remember that one time, when we thought 2021 wasn’t going to be a complete disaster? Yeah, what a great five seconds that was.

Anyways, I’m not here to talk about the pandemic or the state of politics. I’m here to talk about food and hopefully something that will provide you with a tasty distraction.

When I’m feeling stressed or exhausted or overwhelmed or any of the other many, many adjectives that can be used to describe the pandemic’s effects on one’s mental state I try to do something that will provide me with a lovely distraction.

My current distraction of choice is to make myself feel fancy despite knowing that I’m about as luxurious as a gumball. My latest efforts to provide myself with a bit of uplifting luxury was to make a dish that sounds rather fancy, but is actually pretty affordable and easy to make. Let me introduce you to the pear flatbread.

For some reason, sliced pears feel far more extravagant than apples and toss in a simple but oh so delectable balsamic glaze and you’ve got something that would be offered at a fairly snazzy restaurant. Try out this recipe if you’re also looking to add a bit of luxury to your days while being conscious that you are on a budget and that you’re probably wearing sweatpants while you work from home. The best part? It takes less than half an hour to make.

Next time you plan to have pizza night with the family, why not switch it up a little with a pear flatbread?

Pear Flatbread

1 tube of pizza dough

1 pear, thinly sliced

1 onion, thinly sliced

1/4 cup chopped walnuts

1 1/2 cups arugula

1/3 cup balsamic glaze (balsamic vinegar and brown sugar)

1/4 cup brie or crumbly blue cheese

Roll out the tube dough on a baking sheet to your desired thickness. Prebake the dough according to the instructions on the tube. While the dough is prebaking, caramelize the onions in a pan, once the onions have caramelized, add the pears to the pan for two minutes to allow them to soften.

Once the dough has finished prebaking, place pear and onion slices on it. Scatter with bits of cheese and walnuts and bake for an additional 8-10 minutes. While the flatbread is baking, prepare the arugula and balsamic glaze. (To make a balsamic glaze combine a ¼ cup of balsamic vinegar with 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and heat over the stove).

Once the flatbread has finished baking, remove from the oven and sprinkle arugula and balsamic glaze over the top and serve.

