Breakfast people are my people, and by that I mean that I’m a big fan of folks who are willing to eat breakfast foods at any time of day.

While I love breakfast foods, there just isn’t enough time in the morning to prepare a delightful, full-scale breakfast during the weekday mornings. (Perhaps you’re someone who loves getting up with the birds at dawn, but I’d rather hit snooze a few too many times and grab a granola bar on the run before starting my day.)

This usually leads me to enjoying breakfast treats for dinner. That’s great, but it would be nice to enjoy a fun breakfast during the morning hours.

To balance my desire for a fun morning breakfast while still managing to start my workday on time, I decided to make some fun, lazy, Sunday brunch-inspired muffins.

French toast muffins offer the joy of french toast on the go and are a super easy treat to make. They can be made the night before, so all you have to do is grab one before you head out the door to work (or to the work-from-home office in your living room).

French Toast Muffins

Muffin mix

1 cup milk (whole or 2 percent work best)

1/4 cup heavy cream

2 tbsp sugar

4 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

1 tsp cinnamon

1/4 tsp salt

Half a loaf of cubed bread (this works best with dried or stale bread)

Crumb topping

1/3 cup flour

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup butter (cut into small pieces)

1 tsp cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and place muffin liners in a muffin tin. In a large bowl whisk the milk, cream, sugar, vanilla, salt, cinnamon and eggs together. Once combined, add the cubed bread and stir, but don’t let the bread sit in the mix for too long or it will get soggy (if you’re using fresh bread for this recipe, throw the bread and mix in a strainer after combining to prevent the bread cubes from getting too soft). Scoop ⅓ cup of the mix into each muffin liner. Once the mix has been placed into each liner, prepare the crumb topping by combining the ingredients with your hands. Gently rub the butter and dry ingredients together until they are combined. Sprinkle the topping over the muffins add as much or as little as you desire and bake for 30-35 minutes.

Once baked, remove from oven and allow them to cool for a few minutes before serving.

