Kneads and Cravings: Even the pickiest eaters will enjoy chocolate zucchini muffins

Chocolate zucchini muffins are a healthy and sweet treat.

In the summer it seems like zucchini is everywhere, no really, everywhere ... including your mailbox.

Given that zucchini is one of those vegetables that seems to grow without requiring much from gardeners and farmers, they tend to take over plots and many gardeners have resorted to kindly giving away their surplus zucchini.

Growing up, one of my friend’s had a garden that could have passed as a small farm given the sheer quantity of produce her grandfather harvested every year and could probably feed a small village without too much difficulty. Every year, I would get the phone call about the summer harvest from which my pal would laden me with tomatoes, eggplants and an astounding amount of zucchini. I have been given so much zucchini over the years that I’ve gotten rather handy at preparing it. Zucchini noodles, zucchini chips, zucchini lasagna and of course baking it into breads. My personal favorite is my Chocolate Zucchini Muffins, they taste like double chocolate chip muffins, which has allowed me to sneak veggies to my picky little relatives over the years (and their parents love them too). For parents looking to offer their kiddos healthier treats or just to sneak some vitamins into their chicken nugget-fueled diets, give these muffins a try.

Chocolate Zucchini Muffins

Makes 18-20 muffins

2 1/2 cups flour

1 1/4 cups sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 eggs

1 cup sour cream

1 cup grated zucchini

1 cup milk chocolate chips

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1/4 cup milk

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Shred a zucchini with a cheese grater (you shouldn’t need more than one zucchini to get a cup) and put to one side. Combine all the dry ingredients into a large bowl (flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and salt) and put to the side. In a medium bowl, mix the sour cream, eggs, oil and milk together. Pour it into the bowl with the flour mixture. Stir until the two are well combined. Fold the shredded zucchini and chocolate chips into the bowl. Once the batter is evenly mixed, place it into a greased or lined muffin tin. The muffins will take 19-23 minutes to bake.

Let them cool for 10 minutes before removing from the tin.