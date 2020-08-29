Kneads and Cravings: Ditch the dairy with this decadent oat milk based chocolate pudding

Kneads and Cravings: Ditch the dairy with this decadent oat milk based chocolate pudding

Let’s talk about oat milk; it seems to be the trendy new dairy substitute these days. Some of my friends prefer to live vegan or vegan-friendly lifestyles (good for them, I require cheese in my life) and have been happily chattering away about oat milk.

What is it? Oat milk is a milk substitute that comes from whole oat grains (you can actually make it at home if you want) that is low calorie, low fat, low sugar and high protein. Oat milk is also lactose- and nut-free so it can be beneficial to those with nut or dairy allergies.

Lately folks seem to be raving about how great it is in coffee and Dunkin Donuts recently promoted a new oat milk drink that it’ll be offering. However, I’m not a coffee drinker and I don’t put milk in my tea, so I figured I’d try preparing a simple pudding using oat milk instead of your standard milk.

I whipped up a quick and easy cinnamon chocolate pudding that was absolutely decadent and my household couldn’t wait until it cooled down before they were ladling spoonfuls of it into their bowls. I was quite pleased to see that using the oat milk didn’t affect the taste or consistency of the pudding.

Have I been converted to the oat milk life? No, I’m still going to drink milk, but it’s nice to know that I can use it to prepare something for the dairy-free folks in my life.

Cinnamon Chocolate Pudding

Serves 4

2 cups oat milk

4 oz. baker’s chocolate (I used semi-sweet but feel free to use your preferred type)

1/3 cup sugar

1/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

2 tbsp. cornstarch

1/8 tsp. salt

1 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. vanilla

Combine dry ingredients in a sauce pot and gradually stir in the oat milk on a medium heat. Stir for five to 10 minutes until the mix thickens and coats the back of the spoon.

While the mix is thickening, chop up the chocolate into small fine pieces. Once the mix has thickened stir in the chocolate until the pudding becomes smooth. Remove the pudding from the heat and stir in the vanilla.

Serve the pudding while it is still warm or chill for later. Some chefs might want to dress up their pudding with toppings like whip cream and sprinkles or fresh berries.