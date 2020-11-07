Kneads and Cravings: Add a little sweetness to your mornings with monkey bread

There’s nothing quite like cinnamon in the fall. Given that I’m working remotely (like many folks are due to the pandemic), I’m trying to take the time to enjoy eating more than a quick bite of cereal or granola in the morning for breakfast. In previous columns I’ve shared my deep love of sweet breakfast treats; I’m a big believer in starting off the day on a positive note (especially on the dreaded Mondays). I’ve chatted about waffles and jazzing up French toast and even shared my sinfully sweet cinnamon rolls recipe. Now I’m here to offer up a spectacularly easy recipe that takes only five minutes of prep while the oven does all the work.

So full disclosure: I am not a morning person, and Monday mornings are the absolute bane of my existence. My deep and utter loathing of Monday mornings might actually rival that of Garfield the cat. In a recent effort to make my Monday morning a little less blah, I decided to whip up a quick batch of monkey bread. What’s great about this recipe is it requires very little effort, which is great because my half-conscious brain certainly can’t handle anything too involved first thing in the morning. All it requires is five minutes of preparation and then I can pop it in the oven while I mainline my green tea and properly pry my eyeballs open for the day. By the time I’m functional and ready to jump into my work day the monkey bread is ready and it makes my house smell like a sweet cinnamon candle.

Of course, monkey bread can be made any day of the week and can always be prepared as a snack or a dessert for later in the day for those who prefer to start the day with a healthier dish.

Monkey Bread

2 tubes of biscuits

1/2 cup (1 stick) melted butter

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup sugar

1/8 cup cinnamon

1 tbsp milk

1/4 cup powdered sugar

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. While the oven is warming up, take a baking pan and generously grease it. Remove the biscuits from the tube, slice each biscuit in half and roll it into a ball. Combine the sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon into a bowl. Roll each ball in the sugar mixture and place in the pan. Once all of the balls have been coated and arranged in the pan, drizzle the melted butter over the top of the dough, evenly distributing it to get a gooey texture. Sprinkle leftover sugar mix over the top. Bake the monkey bread for 40-45 minutes, using a toothpick to ensure the dough has cooked through.

While the bread is baking, combine the milk and powdered sugar to make a quick frosting for the bread. Once the bread is cool, drizzle the frosting over the top (optional) and serve.

