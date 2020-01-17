Kick back with some shows and art exhibits this weekend in Fairfield County

Devil Makes Three

The Devil Makes Three will perform on Jan. 16 at 8:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $27.50-$30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Get Around Crew

The Get Around Crew Art Exhibit is on Jan. 17 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at A Common Ground Community Arts Center, 33 Crosby Street, Danbury. For more information, visit abilitybeyond.org.

Glad

Glad: Music of Traffic: the Incredible Mix Show is on Jan. 17 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Lords of 52nd Street

The Lords of 52nd Street will perform on Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. The concert features all the members of Billy Joel’s original band. Tickets are $40-$90. For more information, ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

MLK Day workshop

I Have A Dream Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Workshop for Kids is on Jan. 18 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $10-$15. Register at info@wiltonhistorical.org.

Piff the Magic Dragon

Piff the Magic Dragon will perform on Jan. 18 at 5 and 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $40-$65. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Masters of the Telecaster

Masters of the Telecaster, featuring Jim Weider & GE Smith, will perform on Jan. 18 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $48. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Duane & Dany

The Duane & Dany Show will be on Jan. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Silvermine

The New Members Art Exhibition runs Jan.19 through Feb. 15 at the Silvermine Arts Center, 1037 Silvermine Road, New Canaan. For more information, visit silvermineart.org.

Compassion

The Compassion show runs Jan. 19 through Feb. 16 at the Ridgefield Guild of Artists, 34 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. For more information, visit rgoa.org.

Flower Power

Flower Power Kids: MLK Jr. Service Day Project is on Jan. 19 from 1-4 p.m. at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum, 141 East Avenue, Norwalk. Register online at flowerpowerkids.brownpapertickets.com.

All My Sons

All My Sons will be screened on Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

DanceFest

DanceFest 2020: Master Dance Classes is on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $18-$39. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Gary Gulman

Gary Gulman will perform on Jan. 19 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Ghost Light

Ghost Light, featuring Holly Bowling, Tom Hamilton and more, will perform on Jan. 19 at 8:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $22-$25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.