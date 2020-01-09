Kick back with some shows and art exhibits this weekend in Fairfield County

Tampered Books

The Tampered Books Exhibit runs Jan. 9 through Feb. 29 at the Stamford Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Avenue, Stamford. The exhibit features a collection of photographs of books by artist/designer/photographer Ilene Africk. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 9 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit stamfordjcc.org.

Winter Interlude

The Winter Interlude exhibit runs Jan. 10-30 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. The opening reception will be held Jan. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The show features nine local artists. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Chris Janson

Chris Janson will perform on Jan. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $31-$51. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Photography Show

The 40th Annual Photography Show runs Jan. 11 through Feb. 13 at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. The exhibit was juried by photographer Stephen Wilkes. For more information, visit carriagebarn.org.

Rosie’s Story

Daisy Girl Scout Day: Rosie’s Story is on Jan. 11 at 10 a.m. at the Connecticut Audubon’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Daisy Girl Scouts will learn to reduce, reuse and recycle. The fee is $14 per scout and $2 per adult. Register online. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Jazz

Hot & Cool: Jazz Brubecks Play Brubeck on Jan. 11 at 6 and 8 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Ridgefield. Darius, Chris and Dan Brubeck will be joined by special guest Dave O’Higgins. The suggested donation is $10. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Echoes of Sinatra and Dino

Echoes of Sinatra and Dino concert, to benefit Sandy Hook Promise, is on Jan. 11 at 7:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Cabaret singers Steve Kazlauskas and Jack Lynn will perform with the Tony T Orchestra. Tickets are $50-$75. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Joe List

Joe List will perform on Jan. 11 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Bluegrass Bash

The Souped Up Bluegrass Bash will be on Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. and Jan. 12 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Ave., Milford. It features Deadgrass on Jan. 11 and Switch Factory, Hitch & the Giddyup, and Bees in the Barn on Jan. 12. Tickets are $20-$35. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

New You

The New You Series will be held on Jan. 12 at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Instructors from Fit Club of Ridgefield will offer Zumba at 4 p.m., HIIT (High Intensity-Interval training) at 5 p.m. and Power Yoga at 6 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Ridgefield Playhouse Leir Foundation Arts for Everyone outreach program. Tickets are $40. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Beatles for Kids

The Rock and Roll Playhouse’s Music of the Beatles for Kids will be on Jan. 12 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15-$17. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Wozzeck

The Metropolitan Opera’s Wozzeck will be screened on Jan. 12 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Judy Moody & Stink

Judy Moody & Stink will be staged on Jan. 12 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Big Bad Voodoo Daddy will perform on Jan. 12 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $68. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.