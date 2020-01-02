Kick back with some shows and art exhibits this weekend in Fairfield County

Kelley Schutte’s Abstract Gazing exhibit runs Jan. 2-31 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com. Kelley Schutte’s Abstract Gazing exhibit runs Jan. 2-31 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com. Photo: Kelley Schutte / Contributed Photo Photo: Kelley Schutte / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kick back with some shows and art exhibits this weekend in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Abstract Gazing

Kelley Schutte’s Abstract Gazing exhibit runs Jan. 2-31 at the Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Kool & the Gang

Kool & the Gang will perform on Jan. 3 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $55-$100. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Birds of Winter

Birds of Winter workshop for kids is on Jan. 4 at 11 a.m. at Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Museum educator Katherine Karlik will talk about identifying local birds that might visit a home feeder. The workshop project is making a birdfeeder using a grapevine ball filled with a mixture of suet, cornmeal and birdseed. For children ages 6-12. Admission is $10-$15. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Shutterbugs

The Ridgefield Shutterbugs Photography Exhibit runs Jan. 4 through Feb. 25 at the Ridgefield Library, 472 Main Street, Ridgefield. An opening reception will be held on Jan. 11 from 2 to 4 p.m. For more information, visit ridgefieldshutterbugs@yahoo.com.

STOMP

STOMP will hit the stage on Jan. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $39-$79. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.