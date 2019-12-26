Kick back with some concerts and shows this weekend in Fairfield County
Shen Yun
Shen Yun will be staged on Dec. 26 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $80-$165. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.
Matisyahu
Matisyahu will perform on Dec. 26 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Stephen Kellogg
Stephen Kellogg will perform with Casey on Dec. 27 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
The Machine
The Machine will perform on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Colonial Apples
Exploring the History of Colonial Apples is on Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Children will learn how to make applesauce cake. Admission is $10-$15. Register online. For more information, visit info@wiltonhistorical.org.
Eggy
Eggy will perform on Dec. 28 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Bubblemania
Bubblemania will be staged on Dec. 29 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.
Popa Chubby
Popa Chubby will perform on Dec. 29 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.