Kick back with concerts and plays this weekend in Fairfield County
Avant-Garde Past
The Avant-Garde Past of New Haven Clock Factory opens Feb. 20 at the New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Avenue, New Haven. For more information, visit newhavenmuseum.org.
Constellations
Constellations will be staged Feb. 21 through March 7 at the TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.
Remembering Dave
Remembering Dave: A Brubeck Family Album runs Feb. 21 through April 18 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.
Owl Prowl
Owl Prowl is on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The program is for ages 8 and up to look for winter owls. Tickets are $7-$10. Register online. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.
Cookies & Comedy
Cookies & Comedy: A Night of Biblical Sketches will be performed on Feb. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Road, Bethel. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit walnuthillcc.org/events.
Reid Genauer & Folks
Reid Genauer & Folks will perform with Doobie Decibel System on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.
Why Children Love Wilton Library
Why Children Love Wilton Library is on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Children will come to the Children’s Library and write up a small composition on why they love Wilton Library. Contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.
Happy Birthday, Beethoven
The Stamford Symphony’s Happy Birthday, Beethoven concert is on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$76. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.
Amy Lynn and the Honeymen
Amy Lynn and the Honeymen will perform on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.
Swan Lake
The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake will be screened on Feb. 23 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.
Charlotte’s Web
Charlotte’s Web will be staged on Feb. 23 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.
Carion Wind Quintet
Wilton Candlelight Concerts: Carion Wind Quintet is on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.
Jane Monheit
Jane Monheit will perform on Feb. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.