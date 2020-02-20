Kick back with concerts and plays this weekend in Fairfield County

Avant-Garde Past

The Avant-Garde Past of New Haven Clock Factory opens Feb. 20 at the New Haven Museum, 114 Whitney Avenue, New Haven. For more information, visit newhavenmuseum.org.

Constellations

Constellations will be staged Feb. 21 through March 7 at the TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford. Tickets are $20-$25. For more information, visit theatreworks.us.

Remembering Dave

Remembering Dave: A Brubeck Family Album runs Feb. 21 through April 18 at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Owl Prowl

Owl Prowl is on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. The program is for ages 8 and up to look for winter owls. Tickets are $7-$10. Register online. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Cookies & Comedy

Cookies & Comedy: A Night of Biblical Sketches will be performed on Feb. 21 and 22 at 7 p.m. at Walnut Hill Community Church, 156 Walnut Hill Road, Bethel. Tickets are $5. For more information, visit walnuthillcc.org/events.

Reid Genauer & Folks

Reid Genauer & Folks will perform with Doobie Decibel System on Feb. 21 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25-$28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Why Children Love Wilton Library

Why Children Love Wilton Library is on Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Children will come to the Children’s Library and write up a small composition on why they love Wilton Library. Contributions will be collected and bound into a special book, which will become part of the Wilton Children’s Library Forever Collection. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Happy Birthday, Beethoven

The Stamford Symphony’s Happy Birthday, Beethoven concert is on Feb. 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Feb. 23 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $25-$76. For more information, visit stamfordsymphony.org.

Amy Lynn and the Honeymen

Amy Lynn and the Honeymen will perform on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $32. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Swan Lake

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Swan Lake will be screened on Feb. 23 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web will be staged on Feb. 23 at 1 and 4 p.m. at the Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, Westport. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit westportplayhouse.org.

Carion Wind Quintet

Wilton Candlelight Concerts: Carion Wind Quintet is on Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. at the Wilton Congregational Church, 70 Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit wiltoncandlelightconcerts.org.

Jane Monheit

Jane Monheit will perform on Feb. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $42. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.