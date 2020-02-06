Kick back with concerts and comedy this weekend in Fairfield County

Godspell

Godspell will be staged Feb. 6 through March 8 at ACT of Connecticut, 36 Old Quarry Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $52-$72. For more information, visit actofct.org.

Galactic

Galactic, featuring Anjelika Jelly Joseph, will perform with Southern Avenue on Feb. 6 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Art of Firing Circuits

The Art of Firing Circuits Studios exhibit runs Feb. 7-27 at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Eleven artists will have their work on display. The opening reception is on Feb. 7 at 6 p.m. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Make Love, Not War Concert

The Make Love, Not War Concert is on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at Norwalk Public Library, 1 Belden Avenue, Norwalk. The evening features love songs from the 1960s. The event is free. For more information, visit norwalkartsdistrict.com.

BB King Blues Band

The BB King Blues Band will perform on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $30-$50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

New Wave Dance Party

The New Wave Dance Party Fundraiser is on Feb. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Kreeps with Kids

Kreeps with Kids, featuring Robert Kelly, Ron Bennington, Rich Voss and Jim Florentine, will perform on Feb. 7 and 8 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Lunarfest

Lunarfest 2020 is on Feb. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at multiple venues in New Haven. The New Haven Museum will partner with the Yale-China Association to celebrate the Chinese New Year, featuring art, music, literature, theater and dance. The festival is free. For more information, visit yalechina.org/lunarfest.

Chocolate workshop

A kid’s chocolate making workshop will be held on Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $10-$15. Register online at wiltonhistorical.org.

Flip Flop Circus

Flip Flop Circus is on Feb. 8 at 3:30 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

South Pacific

South Pacific: In Concert is on Feb. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Members of the Norwalk Symphony and the New Paradigm Theatre will perform. Tickets are $10-$50. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Mystic Bowie

Mystic Bowie’s Birthday Bash, featuring Talking Dreads, will be on Feb. 8 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Little River Band

The Little River Band will perform on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $41-$61. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Acoustic Duets

The Acoustic Duets Fundraiser is on Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. at the Wilton Playshop, 15 Lovers Lane, Wilton. All proceeds benefit the Wilton Playshop. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit wiltonplayshop.org.

Yoga

Aquarium Yoga will be held on Feb. 9 at 8:30 a.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $22-$25; aquarium admission at 10 a.m. not included. Register online at maritimeaquarium.org.

Phish for kids

The Rock and Roll Playhouse’s Music of Phish for Kids is on Feb. 9 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Gabrielle Louise

Troubadour Gabrielle Louise will perform on Feb. 9 at 7:30 p.m. at Nod Hill Brewery, 137 Ethan Allen Highway, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit nodhillbrewery.com.