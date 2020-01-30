Kick back with concerts and comedy this weekend in Fairfield County

Smorgasbord! will be staged Jan. 31 through Feb. 29 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $33-$38. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Three Women Who Made Weston

Three Women Who Made Weston Weston will be staged on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. at the Weston Historical Society, 104 Weston Road, Weston. The show is free, but registration is required. For more information, visit westonhistoricalsociety.org.

Davy Knowles

Davy Knowles will perform with Sons of Levin on Jan. 31 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $28. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Stephanie J. Block

Stephanie J. Block will perform on Jan 31 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Four Weddings and an Elvis

Four Weddings and an Elvis runs Jan. 31 through Feb. 16 at the Milford Arts Council, 40 Railroad Avenue, Milford. Tickets are $22. For more information, visit milfordarts.org.

Smorgasbord!

Smorgasbord! will be staged Jan. 31 through Feb. 29 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn, 37 Halpin Lane, Ridgefield. Tickets are $33-$38. For more information, visit ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org.

Sea & Sky

Vicki French Smith’s Reflections of Sea & Sky exhibit runs Feb. 1-29 at Geary Gallery, 576 Boston Post Road, Darien. For more information, visit gearygallery.com.

Take Your Child to the Library Day

Take Your Child to the Library Day is on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. Register online. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Groundhogs workshop

Groundhogs, Shadows, and Light Workshop for kids is on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit wiltonhistorical.org.

Take Your Mermaid to the Library Day

Take Your Mermaid to the Library Day with author/illustrator Jessica Love is on Feb. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. For more information, visit fairfieldpubliclibrary.org.

Jay Myself

Jay Myself will perform with Jay Maisel and Stephen Wilkes on Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $10. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Broadway Bound

The Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s (Not) Just for Kids: Broadway Bound: Mixed Soloists is on Feb. 1 at 3 p.m. at the Wilton Library, 137 Old Ridgefield Road, Wilton. For more information, visit wiltonlibrary.org.

Nick Griffin

Nick Griffin will perform on Feb. 1 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $29. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Morgan Jay

Morgan Jay will perform on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. at the Stamford Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $19. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

The Sixties Show

The Sixties Show will perform on Feb. 1 at 8:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $37. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Figure as Abstract Composition

The Figure as Abstract Composition runs Feb. 2-28 at the Greenwich Art Society Gallery, 299 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. An artist’s reception will be held Feb. 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. For more information, visit greenwichartsociety.org.

So We Think We Can Dance

So We Think We Can Dance is on Feb. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $15. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Borders of the Mind

Joshua Kane’s Borders of the Mind is on Feb. 2 at 4 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $45. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.