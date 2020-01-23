Kick back with concerts and comedy this weekend in Fairfield County

Hartline & Friends will perform a concert to benefit Redding Shares the Warmth on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at Christ Church, 184 Cross Highway, Redding. All donations go to Redding Shares the Warmth. Admission is free, but donations are suggested. For more information, visit christchurchredding.org.

25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee will be staged Jan. 23-25 at Wilton High School, 395 Danbury Road, Wilton. Tickets are $10-$12. For more information, call 203-762-0381, ext. 6205.

Albert Lee

Albert Lee will perform on Jan. 23 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Marc Cohn

Marc Cohn will perform on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $17. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

The Orchestra

The Orchestra will perform on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $35-$65. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Nick Di Paolo

Comedian Nick Di Paolo will perform on Jan. 24 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Colonial Cookery

Colonial Cookery for Kids is on Jan. 25 at 11 a.m. at the Wilton Historical Society, 224 Danbury Road, Wilton. Kids ages 6-12 will learn how to make a New Year’s cake. Tickets are $10-$15. Register online. Info: wiltonhistorical.org.

Concerto Competition

Norwalk Symphony Orchestra’s Young Artists Festival Concerto Competition is on Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Norwalk Concert Hall, 125 East Avenue, Norwalk. Tickets are $5-$10. For more information, visit norwalksymphony.org.

Julie Corbalis and Andrea Ekizian

Julie Corbalis and Andrea Ekizian will perform at Groovin in New Fairfield on Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m., New Fairfield Senior Center, 33 Route 37, New Fairfield. Tickets are $10.

Vance Gilbert

Voices Cafe hosts Vance Gilbert’s Unbridled Joy on Jan. 25 at 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Church, 10 Lyons Plains Road, Westport. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, visit voicescafe.org.

Hartline & Friends

Stephen Wilkes

Photographer Stephen Wilkes will discuss his photography on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Carriage Barn Arts Center, 681 South Avenue, New Canaan. Register online. Tickets are $10-$15. For more information, visit CarriageBarn.org.

Amazing Max

The Amazing Max will perform on Jan. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

John O’Hurley

John O’Hurley: A Man with Standards will be performed on Jan. 26 at 5 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $49.50. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Garcia Peoples

Garcia Peoples will perform on Jan. 26 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $27.50-$30. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.