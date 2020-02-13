Kick back with concerts and bird walks this weekend in Fairfield County

Pizza, A Love Story will be screened on Feb. 14 at 7 and 9 p.m. at Bow-Tie Criterion Cinema, 86 Temple Street, New Haven. A Q&A with the filmmakers follows the screening. For more information, visit PizzaALoveStory.com. less Pizza, A Love Story will be screened on Feb. 14 at 7 and 9 p.m. at Bow-Tie Criterion Cinema, 86 Temple Street, New Haven. A Q&A with the filmmakers follows the screening. For more information, visit ... more Photo: Gorman Berchard / Contributed Photo Photo: Gorman Berchard / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Kick back with concerts and bird walks this weekend in Fairfield County 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Ron White

Ron White will perform on Feb. 13 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $40-$235. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Lifehouse

Lifehouse will perform at a Valentine’s Day fundraiser on Feb. 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $135. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Film screening

Pizza, A Love Story will be screened on Feb. 14 at 7 and 9 p.m. at Bow-Tie Criterion Cinema, 86 Temple Street, New Haven. A Q&A with the filmmakers follows the screening. For more information, visit PizzaALoveStory.com.

Ballet

East Coast Contemporary Ballet will perform A Celebration of Love for the Arts on Feb. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at the Darien Arts Center, 2 Renshaw Road, Darien. Tickets are $35. For more information, visit darienarts.org.

Concert of love

Marisela Concierto del Amor is on Feb. 14 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $43-$153. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.

Bird walk

A winter bird walk will be held on Feb. 15 at 9 a.m. at the CT Audubon Society’s Center at Fairfield, 2325 Burr Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $7-$10. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org.

Seal spotting

Seal-Spotting and Birding Cruises will be held Feb. 15 at 9:30 a.m. and Feb. 16 at 10:30 a.m. at the Maritime Aquarium, 10 North Water Street, Norwalk. Tickets are $26.50-$31.50. For more information, visit maritimeaquarium.org.

Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman

Drew Emmitt and Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon will perform on Feb. 15 at 7:45 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $38. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Citizen Cope

Citizen Cope will perform on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Theatre Company, 70 Sanford Street, Fairfield. Tickets are $65. For more information, visit fairfieldtheatre.org.

Roger Hodgson

Supertramp’s Roger Hodgson Breakfast in America 40th Anniversary Tour is on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $100-$200. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Giselle

The Bolshoi Ballet’s Giselle will be screened on Feb. 16 at 12:55 p.m. at the Ridgefield Playhouse, 80 East Ridge Road, Ridgefield. Tickets are $15-$25. For more information, visit ridgefieldplayhouse.org.

Birding

Birding 101: Planting for Birds and Butterflies is on Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the CT Audubon Coastal Center, 1 Milford Point Road, Milford. Tickets are $7-$10. Register online. For more information, visit ctaudubon.org/coastal-center-programs-events.

Mr. Fish

Mr. Fish: Fantastic Forces will be staged on Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 61 Atlantic Street, Stamford. Tickets are $12.50. For more information, visit palacestamford.org.