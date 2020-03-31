Kent Memorial Library invites you to get creative with Peeps

Power to the Peeps! Looking for something fun and creative to do with the kids? Kent Memorial Library is holding its “Peep-O-Rama Contest.” The guidelines have been revised so it can still take place, even though the library is temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Participants are encouraged to create a diorama of Peeps based on anything one can find at the library (books, magazines, movies, games, etc...) and then take a picture of it to submit via email. The library has designed a ‘Peep-O-Rama Contest Gallery’ on its website, where entries are displayed so everyone can vote for their favorite.

For example, you could use Peeps to create a scene from a Broadway show, such as “Frozen,” or one that’s inspired by a book, such as “Goodnight Moon.” “The Lion King” could be “The Peeps King.” “The Rainbow Fish” could be “The Rainbow Peeps.”

Although Just Born, the Pennsylvania-based company that makes Peeps (marshmallow treats shaped into chicks, bunnies and more), recently announced it is temporarily suspending production, Easter orders were shipped before the shutdown, so there’s still plenty of Peeps in stores.

It’s delightful to see the projects as they start coming in, says Lucy C. Pierpont, the library’s marketing and special events director. This is the second year the contest is being held.

“Last year someone did ‘The Peepfather,’ a takeoff on ‘The Godfather.’ Someone else did ‘Sweeney Peep,’ a takeoff on ‘Sweeney Todd.’ Or ‘Peep and the Giant Peach,’ a takeoff on ‘James and the Giant Peach.’”

Pierpont says when it comes to craving a sugary treat, Peeps are not her first-choice confection. She’s found people “either LOVE them or absolutely DON'T LOVE them.” But she does enjoy how folks of all ages express their creativity through this contest, which was started by the library’s former junior room co-director, Kimberly Seeger.

There are two age categories for entries: 14 years and under, and 15 years and up. If you need inspiration or ideas, the library suggests doing a google/Pinterest image search using the phrase “Peeps Diorama.”

Full details about this contest are at www.kentmemoriallibrary.org. Basically, you create your own diorama and email a photo or two of your submission, with your entry form, to lcpierpont@biblio.org. Just write “Peep Contest” in the subject line. Wednesday, April 8, is the deadline. Be sure to include your name and age on the form, plus the title of your creation.

The library says all ages are encouraged to participate (one entry per person). Dioramas should be no larger than 2 feet by 2 feet (shoebox size is perfect). Include one or more Peeps in the piece. You may use other materials to assemble your scene.

Voting for the “Peeple’s Choice Award” takes place on the library’s website Thursday, April 9, through Monday, April 20. Winners will be announced Wednesday, April 22.

“We welcome the creative spirit and fun these dioramas will bring to the library and website this spring,” says Samantha Saliter, co-director of children’s and teens services.

