Joe Pisani: Don't judge the person by the accent

If you’ve been following the news, at least the celebrity news — which is the only news worth following for pure excitement and tragic irony — you’ve probably read at least 21 times about Hilaria, the wife of Alec Baldwin, who was accused of impersonating a Spanish person for 10 years.
I was a bit disappointed to see these allegations, which quickly escalated into the most momentous celebrity scandal of the past month — one that has been reported on by The New York Times, the New York Post, People and countless other news outlets.