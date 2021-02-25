Joe Pisani: Ability to talk will give dogs new leash on life

I believe in science. Just like Hillary Clinton, Ben Franklin and a billion other Americans. I don’t care whether it’s science fact or science fiction. I don’t care whether it’s Dr. Fauci or Dr. Frankenstein, Dr. Strange or Dr. Strangelove. I believe it all.
In these troubled times, it’s important to “follow the science,” even if we don’t know where it’s leading us. Should we be wearing one mask or two? Heck, I’ll wear 22. Is red meat good for us or bad? Science isn’t sure, so pass the hot wings.