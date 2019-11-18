Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church presents Living Nativity

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St. presents its celebrated "Living Nativity" on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m.

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, 207 Main St. presents its celebrated “Living Nativity” on Friday, Dec. 6, at 6 p.m. The performance will be held outside on the front steps of Jesse Lee.

This presentation of the birth of Christ will bring meaning to the season. Behold Mary and Joseph as they arrive at the stable; an angel who brings tidings of great joy; shepherds keeping watch over their flock by night; and three kings bearing gifts as they traverse afar.

With Downtown Ridgefield’s “Holiday Stroll” beginning the same evening, folks are encouraged to walk down to Jesse Lee from the festivities or stop by the church on their way.

For more information about the “Living Nativity” or Jesse Lee’s advent-season schedule — including the annual Christmas concert by The SymphoNYChorus on Saturday, Dec. 14 and services on Christmas Eve — go to jesseleechurch.com.