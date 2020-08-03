Jesse Lee Church welcomes new associate pastors

Katarina von Kuhn-Murray Photo: Contributed Photo

Jesse Lee Church has announced that husband and wife duo, Katarina and James von Kühn-Murray, will join the church in August 2020. Katarina will serve as the director of Discipleship Ministries where her focus will be on continuing to develop Jesse Lee’s Senior High School Youth Ministry and the Young Adults Ministry. James, as the director of Pastoral Care, will integrate and support the wide variety of caring ministries and give staff support to the Stephen Ministry program.

Pastor Katarina is a Ridgefield native who was an active member of the Jesse Lee Youth Ministry and a leader on Jesse Lee’s contemporary music team when she was in high school. It was here that she first felt the call to ministry in the United Methodist Church. She pursued this call first at Baylor University where she earned her B.A. in religion. She went on to Duke Divinity School where she earned her master’s in divinity degree with a concentration on theology and ethics. She and Pastor James met while studying together at Duke.

Pastor James, a Florida native, earned his bachelor of science in business administration with a major in economics from the University of Florida. While interning at his home church, he received a call to pastoral ministry in the United Methodist Church. He enrolled at Duke Divinity School where he earned his master’s in divinity degree with a concentration on discipleship.

“We are so happy to welcome Katarina and James into the ministry at Jesse Lee Church,” said Senior Pastor, Bill Pfohl. “Their skills match up well with our goal to help people forge a closer relationship to Jesus to change lives, strengthen our community and make the world better. We are excited about working together.”