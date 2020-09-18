Jesse Lee Church offers experimental worship service series

The "Service of the Leaves" will be held outdoors by the gazebo on the Jesse Lee Church campus at 207 Main Street, at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26. Photo: Jesse Lee Church

The “Service of the Leaves,” the first of an ongoing monthly series of experimental services designed to discover unique ways of worshipping God will be held outdoors by the gazebo on the Jesse Lee Church campus at 207 Main Street, at 4 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 26.

To register to attend go to SignUpGenius at http://bit.ly/SvcoftheLeaves.

Jesse Lee’s Director of Music Ministries, Sarah Fox, and Associate Pastors Katarina and James von Kühn Murray, are developing these original, creative worship services for those who come from a Christian faith tradition, those who are exploring their faith, and those who are simply curious.

The theme of this service comes from Isaiah 64:6, and will use poetry, hymns, and a homily delivered in an outdoor setting of changing leaves to explore what it means for all of us to “fade like a leaf.”

The next monthly service will take place on All Hallows-Eve (Halloween Night), tapping into the Church’s long tradition of remembering saints.