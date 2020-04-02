Jesse Lee Church hosts Holy Week services online

Jesse Lee Memorial United Methodist Church invites the Ridgefield community to join in its Holy Week celebrations online, including a children’s program and contemplative music on Good Friday and a full Easter Sunday service on April 12.

The Jesse Lee campus is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the church has been offering regular Sunday services online since March 15, as well as weekly Bible studies and other group meetings via Zoom.

For the Palm Sunday service on April 5 (viewable any time after 8 a.m.), witnesses are encouraged to have ready any sort of leafy branch to remember Christ’s praise and procession into Jerusalem.

Jesse Lee’s Maundy Thursday worship service at 6:30 p.m. April 9 will be conducted live on Zoom, but recorded for later viewing at any time. Congregants are encouraged to prepare with bread and unfermented wine to share in Holy Communion at home.

On Friday, April 10, children can log in via Zoom at 10 a.m. to explore the true meaning of Good Friday in a program called “TGIGF — Thanking God It’s Good Friday.” And Jesse Lee’s music ministry will offer a special service of music and scripture, helping all to re-flect on the cross and Christ’s sacrifice. It will be posted on the church website at noon.

Jesse Lee’s Easter Sunday service will be viewable any time after 6:30 a.m., celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ and the promise of life eternal which he has won for all.

Find links to all these services on the church website at jesseleechurch.com and its Facebook page.