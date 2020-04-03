Jennifer Lopez and Robert Redford light up cable screens

Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Check out the movies playing on your television this weekend. Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Photo: Metro Creative Connection/ Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Jennifer Lopez and Robert Redford light up cable screens 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Jennifer Lopez, Diane Keaton and Robert Redford are a few of the stars with movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, April 3

A League of Their Own (1992): What if daring women find themselves playing baseball in the nation’s first professional league for female athletes? Geena Davis and Tom Hanks star. 5 p.m. BBC.

Maid in Manhattan (2002): What if a candidate for the U.S. falls in love with a maid at a New York City hotel? Ralph Fiennes and Jennifer Lopez star. 7 p.m. E!

Baby Boom (1987): What if an ambitious businesswoman finds herself less interested in her work once she begins to take care of a baby? Diane Keaton stars. 8 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, April 4

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): What if a father-and-son, ambitious and adventuresome, search for the same treasure? Harrison Ford stars. 10:30 a.m. SPK

The Horse Whisperer (1998): What if a young girl, seriously injured in a riding accident, takes her beloved horse to a mysterious healer in the West? Robert Redford stars. 11:35 a.m. Flix.

Twister (1996): What if storm chasers consider following tornadoes more important than every-day issues of love, romance and divorce? Helen Hunt stars. 12 noon and 5:30 p.m. CMT.

Fiddler on the Roof (1971): What if a protective father fights the change that his family and his town face? Topol stars in this adaptation of the hit Broadway musical. 4:45 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, April 5

The Color Purple (1985): What if a woman decides to begin a journey to self-discovery? Whoopi Goldberg received an Oscar nomination for this adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel. 10 a.m., BET

Mrs. Miniver (1942): What if a family - in England during World War II - discovers how to cope with the changes that war brings? Greer Garson stars in this Oscar winner. 11:30 a.m., TCM

The Apartment (1960): What if a young executive decides the way to move up in a company is to offer his apartment to others? Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine star. 5:45 p.m. TCM.