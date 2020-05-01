Jane Fonda and Paul Newman dominate weekend tv

Al Pacino, Jane Fonda and Paul Newman star in movies playing this weekend on broadcast and cable stations.

Take a look.

Friday, May 1

The Godfather (1972): What if a man, in order to protect his family, positions himself to lead an underworld syndicate? Marlon Brando and Al Pacino star. (1972) 2:30 p.m. BBC.

The Godfather Part II (1974): What if a son, to continue to protect his family, compromises just about every value he once believed? Al Pacio and Robert DeNiro star. (1974) 6:30 p.m. BBC.

Easy A (2010): What if a high school student becomes too determined to create a bad reputation for herself? Emma Stone and Patricia Clarkson star. 5:45 and 7:45 p.m. E!

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958): What if a man and a woman can’t express their hidden feelings about each other and their families? Elizabeth Taylor and Paul Newman star. 3:45 p.m. TCM.

Cocoon (1985): What if senior citizens suddenly discover the secret to eternal life? Ron Howard directed this fantasy for which Don Ameche won an Oscar. 8 p.m. TCM.

Saturday, May 2

Georgia Rule (2007): What if a down-to-earth grandmother tries to teach important lessons to her free-spirited granddaughter? Jane Fonda, Lindsay Lohan and Felicity Huffman star. 1 p.m. POP.

On the Waterfront (1954): What if a selfless union worker finds himself in the middle of a fight against organized crime? Marlon Brando won his first Oscar for Elia Kazan’s intense drama. 3:15 p.m. TCM.

Singin’ in the Rain (1952): What if movie stars during the silent era in Hollywood find it challenging to talk, sing and dance on screen? Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds star. 8 p.m. TCM.

Sunday, May 3

Kelly’s Heroes (1970): What if a group of American soldiers during World War II decide to look for buried treasure? Clint Eastwood and a grand collection of tanks are the stars. 2 p.m. Sundance.

The Unsinkable Molly Brown (1964): What if a determined young woman wants to marry a rich man? Debbie Reynolds was Oscar nominated for this film version of the Broadway musical. 5:45 p.m. TCM.

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1980): What if an adventurous archaeologist discovers an ultimate search for buried treasure? Harrison Ford stars in this Spielberg classic. 8 p.m. CBS.