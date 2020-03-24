‘In Five Years’ is a stunning love story

A bond between souls is ancient — older than the planet.” — Dianna Hardy

When discussing soulmates, people often think about the concept in romantic terms. People often forget that love is far more encompassing than a single romantic connection. We’re all so caught up in searching for the soulmate packaged with a Hollywood shine we overlook the soulmates that we’ve already been lucky to find — simply because we don’t feel compelled to makeout with that person. Our latest read tells the brilliant story of two soulmates living in New York City.

In Five Years by Rebecca Serle

Dannie is what you might conservatively call controlling. She knows the numbers of her life, she’s meticulous and she’s impressively driven. Her life is all going according to plan, she’s taking the steps needed to achieve her goals; including scoring a job interview with a prestigious law firm and having her fiance propose to her within an acceptable timeline. She knows exactly what is going to happen in her life ... until she has a dream that projects her five years in the future, living in a different apartment, wearing a different ring and lying beside a different man. When she wakes up, she resumes living her regular life, but can’t quite shake the feelings she experienced in that dream which prevent her from setting her wedding date. That is until she meets the dream guy on the arm of her best friend, Bella.

Rebecca Serle’s love story is unexpected, it’s heartbreaking and readers will find themselves glued to it until the final page. Dannie and Bella leap from the page as their decades-long friendship is put to the test by the hectic nature of adulthood, busy careers and uncontrollable situations. With a plotline that had the potential to be all too predictable, Serle surprises readers, crafting a story that revolves around the profound beauty of unexpected soulmates. Her words will leave readers speechless and perhaps reaching for a box of tissues as Serle navigates readers through this moving tale.

From the book jacket…

Where do you see yourself in five years?

When Type-A Manhattan lawyer Dannie Cohan is asked this question at the most important interview of her career, she has a meticulously crafted answer at the ready. Later, after nailing her interview and accepting her boyfriend’s marriage proposal, Dannie goes to sleep knowing she is right on track to achieve her five-year plan.

But when she wakes up, she’s suddenly in a different apartment, with a different ring on her finger, and beside a very different man. The television news is on in the background, and she can just make out the scrolling date. It’s the same night — December 15 — but 2025, five years in the future.

If you enjoy…

For readers looking for another breathless love story, crack the spine on “One Day in December” by Josie Silver. A woman and a man briefly see each other at a bus stop, igniting a complicated friendship and love triangle that spans years.