'Imaginary Friend' is a chilling tale of a boy and a tree house

“Believe nothing you hear, and only one half that you see.” — Edgar Allan Poe

When we’re young our imaginations often run away with us and we create imaginary friends to help us and protect us when we’re afraid. But what happens when the imaginary friend is running the show? Our latest read takes us to a tiny rural Pennsylvania town.

Imaginary Friend by Stephen Chobsky

In Stephen Chobsky’s long-awaited second novel, readers will find something far more sinister than what they’ve come to expect from the “Perks of Being a Wallflower” author. Twenty years after his first novel, the author’s writing has swerved into something darker. Readers be warned, “Imaginary Friend” is a hair-raising tale of what happens after a little boy goes missing in the woods.

Kate moves with her son to a small town in Pennsylvania to get away from a short-tempered boyfriend. Unfortunately, the move isn’t as peaceful as she would hope. After Christopher is lost in the woods for six days, he isn’t the same little boy when he returns. Now Christopher is talking to an imaginary friend that instructs him to build a tree house in the woods. It’s only when working on the tree house with friends that the boys discover a child’s long-buried skeleton. Which begs the question, who killed the child and what is happening in the woods? Is Christopher crazy or is something else going on?

What makes this story so terrifying is that it is primarily told from the perspective of a seven-year-old boy who begins to doubt his own sanity. This delectably thrilling tale will leave readers rooted in place until they finish the final chilling sentence as Chobsky leads them through this spooky tale.

From the book jacket…

“At first, it seems like the perfect place to finally settle down. Then Christopher vanishes. For six awful days, no one can find him. Until Christopher emerges from the woods at the edge of town, unharmed but not unchanged. He returns with a voice in his head only he can hear, with a mission only he can complete: Build a tree house in the woods by Christmas, or his mother and everyone in the town will never be the same again.”

