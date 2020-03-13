Idol competitor Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon heads to Ridgefield Playhouse

“American Idol’s” 17th season competitor Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon will perform songs from his new album at the Ridgefield Playhouse on March 14. “American Idol’s” 17th season competitor Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon will perform songs from his new album at the Ridgefield Playhouse on March 14. Photo: Lindsey Patkos / Contributed Photo Photo: Lindsey Patkos / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Idol competitor Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon heads to Ridgefield Playhouse 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon made quite an impression on “American Idol” judges along with the millions of viewers who tuned in and witnessed the singer’s captivating appearances during the show’s 17th season. Although he didn’t get to the final round last year, Harmon did succeed in making all three judges’ jaws drop after every song he performed. The singer brought judge Katy Perry to tears after he sang one of his originals. Luke Bryan saw Harmon’s name on a big billboard in the future, and the third judge, Lionel Richie, told the 26-year-old singer his career was going to be amazing. Harmon even got Elton John to chime in with positive remarks via Instagram, following his version of one of Sir Elton’s more obscure tunes. And the show had other revealing moments. During the interview portion of the broadcast, Harmon announced that he was gay. Although he had already told his family and close friends, it was the first time he discussed his sexuality publicly, outside this close circle, and he did so in front of a national television audience.

As it turns out, Harmon’s name will be appearing on a local billboard, at the Ridgefield Playhouse, where he’s appearing on March 14. The singer-songwriter recorded a full album of originals last year called “Namesake,” and he’s touring in support of the new recording. Stand-up comedian Christine O’Leary will open the show. Harmon recently talked about his experiences on “American Idol” with Mike Horyczun.

Mike Horyczun: How did the path to becoming a finalist on “American Idol” present itself to you?

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: They reached out to me. I did an exclusive producer audition in New York. A recruiter literally just slid into my DMs on Instagram and encouraged me to try out, because I think she had been forwarded some videos on Instagram or YouTube or whatever. “Idol” was not anywhere on my radar at the time. But I figured, if this is something that I’m being encouraged to do, who knows what kind of doors open up as a result of it? I might as well try it and see what happens.

MH: You performed about a dozen times on the show. Did it get any easier, as it went along?

JLH: I think, at a certain point, I did really look forward to it. And I dreaded it at the same time. It’s just that nervous energy that was either going to inhibit you or fuel your performance. I’m a pretty introverted kind of guy. And, it takes a lot of energy to even just perform in front of people. Obviously, it’s such a mental and physical challenge. I feel like I grew a lot as a result of that.

MH: You came out as gay in front a national audience. How did that make you feel?

JLH: I felt very vulnerable, and it was all happening in real time for me. But it was just something that seemed like I needed to do for myself. I was already out to my family and close friends at the time, but I had not been so public about that, until they started asking me all these questions about my personal life on the show. And I was just like, well, no filters, total transparency. Here we go.

MH: What kind of feedback did you get?

JLH: I’ve never felt so supported before. There’s something about owning your story and sharing that with the world that brings you a certain level of affirmation and a sense of connection that you feel that I had not really experienced up until then. And it’s just been amazing. My whole music path has changed as a result of that. The fan support has allowed me to raise funds for my first album. And, it’s just an incredible amount of positive support around me.

MH: Can you talk about your new album?

JHL: It’s called “Namesake.” It’s my first full-length album, all songs that I’ve written, and it’s one of those very personal kinds of albums. And I just recorded my second album last week. So I’m just trying to get the material out there and get people hip to my songs.