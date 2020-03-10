Hulu’s new ‘High Fidelity’ highlights tunes and heartbreak

Breaking up is hard, but with the right soundtrack a girl can get through anything.

Hulu’s new series “High Fidelity” is based off the novel by Nick Hornby, that genderbends the lead character and provides a deeper dive into the lead’s relationship trouble than the 2000 film adaptation. Like the book and film, Hulu’s version of “High Fidelity” revolves around a heartbroken record shop owner, but instead of John Cusack, Hulu gives the story an an update by casting Zoe Kravitz as the show’s unlucky in love lead, Rob.

When audiences meet Rob she’s in a romantic rut as she tries to move on from her broken engagement with the love of her life, Mack. Kravitz’s Rob runs a record shop in Brooklyn where she works with two of her friends, one of whom is an ex that made it to her all-time heartbreak list. As the series progresses Rob shares with viewers all of her major heartbreaks and her thoughts on relationships. As Kravitz’s character unpacks her emotional baggage, she decides to reach out to her more prominent exes to understand what went wrong in her past relationships to gain. While she goes about her emotional scavenger hunt of self discovery, Rob skirts forming a new relationship with a guy she’s interested in all while listening to a brilliantly eclectic playlist.

In this modernized spin on “High Fidelity,” Rob dates both men and women and explains that one of her great heartbreaks occurred when it turned out that one of her exes is gay. In addition to focusing on Rob’s love life, the series also incorporates the less-than-ideal romantic history of her friend and employee, Simon.

Kravitz provides a spectacular performance as Rob, a woman trying to understand why her relationships never work out. Kravitz’s performance is pitch perfect as her character moves through the various stages of recovering from heartbreak. Kravitz’s chill character doesn’t shy away from the raw edged anger or the gutting sorrow as she takes responsibility for her part in the failed relationships. The actress crackles on the screen even when her character glumly peruses her music collection for the perfect song.

In a series that so easily could have fallen into a self-pity pitfall, “High Fidelity” provides a vast range of emotion and laughs as the characters spit musical history tidbits. Over the span of 10 short episodes, the characters grow immensely, leaving this viewer hoping for a second season.

“High Fidelity” has one season on Hulu. Audiences might also enjoy watching Rachel Bloom’s vibrant musical series “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” where a lawyer moves across the country to reconnect with her ex. “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” is available on Netflix and Amazon.