Hulu’s adaptation of ‘Looking for Alaska’ provides viewers with solace

"Looking for Alaska" is available on Hulu. "Looking for Alaska" is available on Hulu. Photo: Hulu / Contributed Photo Photo: Hulu / Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Hulu’s adaptation of ‘Looking for Alaska’ provides viewers with solace 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Let’s talk about John Green, (no you didn’t stumble across our book column) and Hulu’s adaptation of his book “Looking for Alaska.” John Green is an author known for emotionally devastating his YA audience (and essentially anyone else who has read his books like “The Fault in Our Stars”).

Hulu’s adaptation of “Looking for Alaska” tells the story of Miles, an introvert with a penchant for collecting the last words of famous people, who changes schools in search of his “great perhaps” and hopefully friends. What he finds when he arrives at Culver Creek is more than he could have ever hoped for. He becomes fast friends with the Colonel, Takumi and Alaska. With his new friends Miles participates in a series of pranks at his school and finds himself infatuated with the enigmatic Alaska, a moody young woman who lives her life to the fullest.

Now given that this is based on a John Green book, the series plays heavily into the Green’s love of metaphors and moderately pretentious teenagers. Hulu quickly reveals that that series revolves around a tragedy, as the episodes foreshadow the unfortunate fate that befalls one of Culver Creek’s students.

While the series itself doesn’t shy away from bringing the tragedy and the character’s hardships to life, “Looking for Alaska” isn’t a depressing series. If anything it acts to help viewers of all ages understand the process of grieving and explains how people can move forward even if they find themselves still holding on to all their unanswered questions.

Kristine Froseth (“The Society” and “Sierra Burgess is a Loser”) brings the enigmatic Alaska to life. Froseth easily slips into Alaska’s heart broken skin as she creates witty pranks and pulls a drag off her cigarette. Charlie Plummer is a perfectly awkward Miles, bringing the character’s sweet and at times clueless nature to the screen.

“Looking for Alaska” has one season available on Hulu. Audiences who enjoyed the series might also be interested in Netflix’s “Trinkets,” which follows a group of girls who become friends after attending a Shoplifters Anonymous meeting.